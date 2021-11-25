Quick Hits: Jaycee Horn Update, Cam Already Leading + More

If Cam Newton has already become a leader of this team

"Yeah, I mean, he's one of the veteran players. I just wish everyone could see how hard he works. Like, what Cam Newton did on Sunday to go out there and lead us to 21 points and go whatever he did passing, and protect the football with an offense he learned within four days is unheard of. But it's the amount of work he puts in. I'm in the building Monday night at like 8:15 and I walk down in the weight room and he's in there still getting treatment. What I think happens to younger players whether it's high school, college, or even when they get here to this team is they just see Christian [McCaffrey] be great on gameday, they just see Cam Newton be great on gameday but they don't see the 5 a.m. show up. Shaq [Thompson] is in here lifting 6:40 every morning. Those guys put so much into it."

If Jaycee Horn will return this season

"I don't know that yet. They do some periodical check-ins to see. He's definitely healing. When he'll be back, I don't know."

How Miami is playing right now

"It's a credit to Coach Flores and his staff - they were 1-7. They overcame five turnovers to beat Houston. They played Baltimore on a Thursday night, one of the best teams in the National Football League and they brought zero blitz like 31 times. They just burned the boats and said hey we're to win. They took away the football. Then they backed up with another win, so they're a hot team. They've won three in a row, They'll play man, they'll overload the box, they'll bring pressure pretty much every play and try to outnumber us and hit our quarterback. On offense, they're run, RPO. They're like fifth in the league in completion percentage over 20 yards, they'll throw the ball deep. They're a team that has found themselves and is playing really good football right now. They'll be a schematic challenge for us because they're going to be blitzing us the minute we get off the bus."

Plan at left tackle

"I don't have anything on Cam [Erving]. Obviously, he's got another week at least. Dennis Daley is up again. I told Dennis, he practices all week, we just need him to finish a game. I do think Brady [Christensen] played well in the game last week, so we'll have both those guys up, ready to go."

