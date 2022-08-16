Quarterbacks having a bad day

"I would have to watch the tape to really say. It's kind of hard. We're giving them all kinds of different situations, so I'm making sure we get all the things run. So, I have to watch the tape before I can comment on it. They're seeing a good defense obviously. A lot of man-to-man. A lot of undercutting. It's one of the reasons we're up here to make sure we work on it."

Bradley Bozeman injury

"No injury updates yet, so I'll let you know as soon as we know something."

Biggest evaluation of QB battle today

"Happy to see us move the ball in two-minute, obviously that's been something we've been working on. Really tough situation there, there's no timeouts. The chances of going that far and scoring a touchdown are probably in the high teens, low 20s. It was good to get that work."

Jaycee Horn's workload

"He was capped off at 25 plays today, so he pretty much got in all of everything. Hopefully he'll get a couple more tomorrow."

Kenny Robinson getting thrown out of practice

"Yeah. Me and Coach Belichick talked about it. If a fight happens, we'll just throw those guys off and hopefully eliminate future fights. We came here not to fight. We came here to practice. It shows the maturity of a lot of other guys that that didn't escalate into a big thing. For us, it was a couple of younger guys - we're here to get better. We don't anyone to get hurt. We wanted to stay off the ground and work together."

Derek Wright running with the ones in two-minute drill

"Derek knows what he's doing. He gets open. He catches the football. He just keeps making plays."

Ekwonu at left tackle, Christensen exclusively at left guard

"Yeah, we wanted Ickey to play and put it on tape in a game before we put him with the ones. He played well in the game, so these are valuable reps for him. There were some plays that were good probably. There were some plays that I know weren't very good. He's going against [Matthew] Judon, they've got good players over there."

"That's where we are moving forward. I think Brady is probably one of our most improved players on this team. So, MJ [Michael Jordan], Brady, they'll continue to battle it out and then Brady can also play out at left tackle. Getting Dennis [Daley] back was good, so we have some depth now."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.