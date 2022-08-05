Quick Hits: Marshall & Horn Sidelined, Chuba's Development, OL Mix + More

Terrace Marshall not practicing today

"Yeah, he's got a lower leg strain right now, so it shouldn't be too long but unfortunately he is out for a while."

Jaycee Horn not practicing today

"Jaycee will probably be [back] early next week. It was just part of the protocols, I don't want to get into all of what they're doing but they've taken some things and said, hey, give him a couple of days. I think we all feel pretty good about where it's headed."

Chuba Hubbard's development

"Chuba has had an excellent camp. The year before we got him he was coming off a high ankle [injury], had the groin surgery. Last year, his contact balance was just okay. I thought later in the year it got better and better and better. The key with him right now is without the ball - in the passing game and protections. Chuba's growth in protections has been outstanding. He can play four special teams, he can carry the load at running back, but he can also now add in that third down dimension."

Ekwonu at left tackle, Christensen at left guard

"Part of it was [Austin] Corbett was out today. He had an ingrown toenail that they had to remove yesterday, so he was off for a day. So, Michael Jordan went over to right guard. But now a couple of weeks in, we're going to really see on tape. We're not going to do it based on where anyone was drafted or expectations. We're going to do it based off tape. Today was a good day to see those guys over there together and [James] Campen does a good job rotating those guys around."

Tight end production

"I think they're doing a really nice job. Ian [Thomas] had a nice camp. There's still a couple things technically that we're working with him. But I think he's much more involved and comfortable in the passing game. Tommy, it's just a race for consistency. Sully [Steven Sullivan] was having a nice camp before he got hurt in the passing game. [We're] continuing to work the run game. And Colin Thompson's had a nice camp. He made a great catch down there and he's a guy that can do a lot of different things. Then Gio [Ricci] that hybrid fullback/tight end; excellent special teams player."

Daviyon Nixon

"Daviyon has a tremendous amount of talent. It looks like he's getting back into form. For him, it's just a matter of everything being serious and maximizing every day. Sometimes young players can have one good day and then...consistency. If Daviyon executes it'll lead to production."

Cutting Thomas Fletcher

"I think J.J. has done a tremendous job and I think we feel like that gives us the best chance to win moving forward. That being said, I think Fletch is going to play a long time in this league. It felt like it was the right time to enable him to go find another team. We said this is the battery that we're going to go with and that's where we are right now."

