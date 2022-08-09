Skip to main content

Quick Hits: Offense Bounces Back, Ones to Rest, McAdoo Adapting + More

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule met with the media following Tuesday's practice.

Thoughts on C.J. Saunders

"He's dependable. He gets open. Great hands. Plays on special teams. So, we're really excited to see him in the preseason games to see him working versus other teams. He's been a valuable part of this team through OTAs and into training camp."

Handling QB reps vs Washington

"We'll talk about everything tonight and make a decision. Ben [McAdoo] and I have a good feel for it but we're going to talk to those guys tomorrow, so we'll make some things public after that."

Offense bouncing back

"I was really pleased with our execution by the offense today. That first period in the red zone, that was live. To end those situations like that, that was a 30 seconds, only one timeout need a touchdown to win the game and both quarterbacks got us in the end zone."

Starters getting a day off Wednesday

"The ones have gone seven padded practices in nine days. I want to really make sure we have a chance to see these threes. We've had some depth issues at corner and so the threes really haven't gotten as many reps as I would like. It's their day tomorrow."

Working with Ben McAdoo

"What I love about coach McAdoo is that he is deeply engrained into the quarterback room. As the play-caller, he's an extension of the quarterback. Every detail. From the first step to the throw. I think that's really important that those guys are on the same page. For a guy that's been a head coach, it's hard. You adjust to a different way of practice. I like to sometimes just put the ball down and play and have to call it as opposed to scripting it. A lot of guys don't like that and Ben's from the old school...whatever I ask, he does. He's really adaptable. And he's bringing out the best in all of the position groups. He's a great teacher."

