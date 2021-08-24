Quick Hits: Perryman & Haynes Injury Updates, Search for a Fullback + More

Search for a fullback

"You play well on special teams, you have to find a role for guys. We really like our tight end room. We're searching for a fullback. We're continuing to look for other guys but Gio [Giovanni Ricci] has a chance to help us. The guy has really developed. The strength staff has done a really nice job with him."

Team extending WR Robby Anderson's contract

That's something that Samir [Suleiman] and them have been working on for a while. We think Robby is an outstanding player. He had a 1,000-yard season, doing things the right way, so it was a chance for us to lock him up for several years and I'm excited for that opportunity. I think he's going to be a vital part of our offense."

Denzel Perryman injury update

"Yeah, he got stepped on yesterday. So, he had a new injury yesterday unfortunately for him. The guy has worked hard to come back from the hip flexor and he was moving around and just got stepped on yesterday, it was kind of a freak deal. He was running to the ball hard, got stepped on so we're hoping it's not long but we're just being careful with him."

Not working Perryman back in with the ones

"No, Jermaine is our starting MIKE. We like to play with a lot of guys but I think Jermaine Carter is one of our unsung -- one of our best defensive players all around. I think he's an outstanding player who also does everything right. I think we have a good plan for Denzel when he gets healthy but Jermaine is our starter for us."

If Friday is a make or break game for guys trying to make the roster

"Yeah, I think for a lot of guys, this is their last opportunity to go out and show what they can do. We see a lot of what guys can do in practice and that's really important to us. We think practice prepares you for the game but you also have to go deliver on game day. It's not their only thing because they've had a long body of work but this is their last chance."

Marquis Haynes injury update

"No, he won't play on Friday. Our plan is to hopefully have him full go next week or the week after. He should be back for the Jets."

