Quick Hits: Phil Snow Provides Thoughts on Burns, Luvu, Gross-Matos + More

Yetur Gross-Matos' development/role

"Yetur, when you look at him, he looks like he's 18-years old. He just looks like he's going to continue to get bigger and stronger over the next two or three years. He's got some really unique qualities because he's kind of gangly. He's tough and he can slither for a big guy. He's got long arms, he's gotten better every day. He'll set an edge for us on defense and it's really a good complement between him and Morgan Fox playing the same position."

"I think he's stronger and hopefully he can stay healthy. If he does, you'll see a real progress in what he does. He's kind of unique because he's hard to block on the edge, physically. He also has long arms and can get off blocks. I'm looking for him to have a good year."

Advantage vs a first-year quarterback

"If you're a rookie in this league at quarterback, left tackle, and corner, they're probably the toughest three positions to play. He's a rookie quarterback but he's really a talented rookie. We're not underestimating anything he can or can't do. I think we have to do what we do real well and then, whatever happens, happens. It's just hard for a rookie. They're seeing a lot of looks that they don't normally see in college. We're expecting him to be at his best."

Thoughts on Brian Burns' progress

"Brian got better and better as the year went - more comfortable. You know, Brian is still young. He's not very old and he's still maturing. He's keeping his weight now above 250, so he's bigger and stronger than he was a year ago. He has a unique ability to rush the passer but he can also play different positions. Brian can bring value to doing other things than just rushing. They could set everybody to him to block him and now he drops and it frees somebody else up."

How Frankie Luvu will factor in on the defense

"He's hard to block, so we've got to utilize his talents. Some things he doesn't do as well but there are some unique things that he can do, so we have to take advantage of that. I'm glad he's on our football team."

If versatility allows for the playbook to open more

"That's the hardest thing. We just had a walk-thru and there's a lot of things we had to cut out. We go in with more than we should to see what sticks and then we pair down each week. We'll utilize these guys this week but next week it might change their roles. They may do something a little bit more than they're doing this week as far as positionally or going forward or dropping. We'll do that week to week."

