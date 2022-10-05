Quick Hits: Replacing Chinn's Production, 49ers Challenging Defense, Winning + More

Replacing Jeremy Chinn

"Early in the beginning of the season, we made the decision to keep Juston Burris on practice squad knowing that he was a guy once healthy, cause he was kind of banged up during training camp, once healthy could play at a really high level. We have Marquis Blair who we elevated last week. Obviously losing someone like Jeremy Chinn is difficult. He's a great player. But we don't want to rush it. His health comes first. Those other guys will be available."

Xavier Woods' communication

"A lot of guys speak and they don't speak with a lot of confidence. They speak, like, suggest the calls. He does it and he does it until people communicate. He's definitive. He gets everyone on the same page. He's confident. He's played a lot of football. Not afraid to make the call and makes sure everyone hears him and he'll keep saying it until they hear it."

Xavier Woods' status for Sunday's game

"He'll be day-to-day. We're not sure if he'll play or not."

Challenge of San Francisco's defense

"I don't know if there's a category that they're not number one in on defense. They held Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos to 10 points. They held Seattle Seahawks and Geno [Smith] to seven points. They held Matt Stafford and the Rams to nine points. They've held three teams to 10 points or less. They've got great players. They have a great system. Their defensive line is as good as it gets. It's a great opportunity for our guys to really play against the best."

Faith in the season turning around

"I think we have good players. I trust our players. We have to make more plays on offense. I think our defense is playing well. Our special teams is playing well. Our o-line is playing well. We lost two games closely. If we start playing better offensively, we'll have a chance in any game. I'm not saying we'll win every game, but we'll have a chance."

If Sam Darnold is close to returning

"He hasn't practiced, so I mean, even once he's cleared it's about what he looks like, how he moves around. Once he's designated to return to practice, he gets 21 days and that's not this week. So maybe a week or two away from being designated to return, then trying to get back into it. He had a pretty significant injury."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.