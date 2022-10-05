Skip to main content

Quick Hits: Replacing Chinn's Production, 49ers Challenging Defense, Winning + More

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule met with the media following Wednesday's practice.

Replacing Jeremy Chinn

"Early in the beginning of the season, we made the decision to keep Juston Burris on practice squad knowing that he was a guy once healthy, cause he was kind of banged up during training camp, once healthy could play at a really high level. We have Marquis Blair who we elevated last week. Obviously losing someone like Jeremy Chinn is difficult. He's a great player. But we don't want to rush it. His health comes first. Those other guys will be available."

Xavier Woods' communication

"A lot of guys speak and they don't speak with a lot of confidence. They speak, like, suggest the calls. He does it and he does it until people communicate. He's definitive. He gets everyone on the same page. He's confident. He's played a lot of football. Not afraid to make the call and makes sure everyone hears him and he'll keep saying it until they hear it."

Xavier Woods' status for Sunday's game

"He'll be day-to-day. We're not sure if he'll play or not."

Challenge of San Francisco's defense

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I don't know if there's a category that they're not number one in on defense. They held Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos to 10 points. They held Seattle Seahawks and Geno [Smith] to seven points. They held Matt Stafford and the Rams to nine points. They've held three teams to 10 points or less. They've got great players. They have a great system. Their defensive line is as good as it gets. It's a great opportunity for our guys to really play against the best."

Faith in the season turning around

"I think we have good players. I trust our players. We have to make more plays on offense. I think our defense is playing well. Our special teams is playing well. Our o-line is playing well. We lost two games closely. If we start playing better offensively, we'll have a chance in any game. I'm not saying we'll win every game, but we'll have a chance."

If Sam Darnold is close to returning

"He hasn't practiced, so I mean, even once he's cleared it's about what he looks like, how he moves around. Once he's designated to return to practice, he gets 21 days and that's not this week. So maybe a week or two away from being designated to return, then trying to get back into it. He had a pretty significant injury."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_19116995_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/5

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19165194_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers Place S Jeremy Chinn on Injured Reserve

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19167504_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Week 5 Odds: Panthers vs 49ers

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19031903_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs 49ers

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19122408_168388579_lowres
GM Report

PODCAST: Is Rhule's Seat Warming? Reactions to Week 4 Loss + More

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19166823_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Matt Rhule Responds to Questions About Job Security, College Openings

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19116732_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Injury Update on Panthers WR Laviska Shenault

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19168498_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Matt Rhule Addresses Panthers' QB Situation

By Schuyler Callihan