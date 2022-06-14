Quick Hits: Robbie's Tweet, Vets Not Practicing, CJ Henderson's Growth + More

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule met with the media on Tuesday following the first day of mandatory minicamp.

How much of the playbook Robbie Anderson can learn during the minicamp

"Just kind of the plays that we're installing right now. He was here a little bit in phase one and phase two so, it's good to get him back and move him around. He'll pick up what we have now and then he'll hit the ground running in training camp."

What he makes of Robbie Anderson's tweet considering retirement

"I don't pay attention to anybody's tweets. I know about it, but people tweet what they want. I've learned. I just let things slide. I have great conversations with players and I know where they're at with everything. I just deal directly with people."

Veterans not practicing

"No, they probably won't do anything all week. They participated in all of the walkthroughs and all the meetings. Different reasons for each guy. Some of these guys, maybe they've put a lot of miles on. If you're a guy like [Austin] Corbett, you just played late in the year, played through the Super Bowl. And positions where I could, where I have enough depth. Some guys coming off of surgery like Donte [Jackson] and Jaycee [Horn]. Guys like [Jeremy] Chinn and [Taylor] Moton who led the team in practice reps and game reps last year. Each guy has a different scenario."

Difference in CJ Henderson from last year

"I think having Stephon [Gilmore] here was good for all of us to recognize that some people are just quiet. You can be a great football player and just be quiet. Stephon Gilmore, when he spoke, said a lot. CJ's got a lot of unique interests and personalities. He's a wonderful guy to get to know. So I think the biggest thing just for him is understanding what's expected. Understanding our schedule, our process. Throughout the year, I saw CJ making improvements. I saw him battling through being a little banged up. This offseason, he's been really good

