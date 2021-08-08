Quick Hits: Robby Anderson's Absence, Early Camp Standouts, RB2 Competition + More

RE: Robby Anderson's absence

"It's a personal issue he's dealing with back in Florida. Hopefully, we get him back here soon but I told him to me, family and stuff like that is more important so I said go handle it and come back when you can."

RE: Thoughts on young receivers

"I think Terrace is doing a good job. Trying to move him around. I've been really pleased with Shi Smith. I think one of the standouts in camp so far has been C.J. Saunders. I always pay attention to the quarterbacks and I think they like throwing him the ball because they know he's going to go get it. We're trying to force-feed Terrace and bring him along as fast as we can."

RE: Early camp standouts

"As always, there's a couple of guys flashing at camp. Like I said earlier, C.J. Saunders. I think if you came to a practice, I don't think there's been a practice where Sean Chander hasn't batted a ball or intercepted a ball. He brings tremendous energy. Julian Stanford is a guy that primarily last year was a special teams player and he's playing linebacker for us right now and he's showing that he deserves to be in the mix."

RE: Backup running back competition

"I think Rodney Smith has looked really, really quick. I think Chuba has done a lot of really good things. Spencer Brown I think is a guy to keep an eye on. I would say I've been pleased with the group but I couldn't tell you who is ahead of who. I think a lot of it is, I want to see them pick up blitzes for the quarterback when it's live, I want to see them run the football, so the games will be vital for those guys."

RE: Thoughts on rookie DT Daviyon Nixon

"Daviyon Nixon, I've been very pleased with. I think he's shown some quickness, I think he's shown some explosiveness. The key is who can handle the volume and the nature of training camp."

RE: Thoughts on rookie OT Brady Christensen

"He was good the other night. He's a guy that we're going to continue to try and get on the field. Very mature, can pass set. I think he's a really good prospect."

RE: How Sam Darnold is progressing

"I think he's made a lot of really good decisions. He's a grinder, he's coachable. I've been nothing but pleased with Sam. I think when he does something that we don't want and we tell him, right away it's 'got it'.

