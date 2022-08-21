Quick Hits: Shaq Thompson Returns, Bad News for Corral + More

Corral's injury

"Matt Corral tore his Lisfranc ligament. So, they're exploring the possibilities right now and the options with the best doctors across the country. It should be a significant injury. The doctors have to say it, but I assume he'll be out a significant amount of time."

"I hate it for him. I thought he was playing well too. I left him down there in that situation backed up because I wanted him to have that, here's the crowd, here's the noise. But I thought I saw a lot of really nice signs early on in the game. Found some guys that were open, did some really good things. I know Matt's a battler. He's just going to have to grind taking care of his foot and all of the things he needs to do as a quarterback."

If the plan is to still keep three quarterbacks

"It potentially could. We'll take the best available guys. We knew with Matt that if he's up, we'd have him in a certain role. But that doesn't mean he couldn't be the two either so that's why I wanted to play him last night. Right now, we're just worried about Matt. We're going to make sure he gets what he needs and then we'll adjust over the next couple of days."

Shaq Thompson returning

"Yeah, he's running. He's moving. I wouldn't look for him to play vs Buffalo. I think the thought process all along was to get him to this point where he can run and move and pass those tests then give him two weeks to get ready for the game. He feels good and wants to get moving. We'll do a really good job of return to play to make sure he doesn't come back too quickly."

Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

"I don't want to start saying guys are on the roster but STO is on this roster. The gunner play that we have is pretty darn near elite. These guys are running down and beating really good players and making solo tackles. I made that point to our guys in there that what Stantley Thomas-Oliver III is doing right now is awesome. He's playing on four core special teams and he's playing at a high level and so is Sam Franklin. The thing that I love about what Stan is doing is he's also elevating himself as a corner. Last week, made a nice play on the ball down the field. I would fight, scratch, and claw to have him on any team I coach with the way he's playing right now. He's locked in and he's a pro's pro."

