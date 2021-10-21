Quick Hits: Short on WRs, Updates on Gilmore and Thompson + More

Shaq Thompson's availability for Sunday

"I would say very doubtful at this point."

If Stephon Gilmore will play Sunday

"Obviously, I'd love to have him play Sunday. Will he play? Will he not play? I don't know. When you get guys like he and A.J. [Bouye], Shaq [Thompson] and those guys, they've been playing a while and they know their bodies so we really trust them to tell us what they can do. At the same time, making sure our doctors, trainers, and return to play people are saying that it's safe. He's got a checklist of things to get back on the field. We're just trying to check off those things and hopefully get him back and at some point, we'll have a lot of really good players coming back."

How to not panic but have a sense of urgency

"If I'm coaching differently now because we're 0-3, then I wasn't worth a darn before. I think when we were 3-0 and you guys sensed me, I wasn't super happy. I was like, this is what we're doing well but there's still some bad things. Now, we've lost three in a row but there's still some things we're doing well, so I'm just trying to get the football right. I'm frustrated after this last game because it just wasn't good football. It's got to be better. That said, we're getting a lot of effort. If we can just fix a couple of things, I think we can have a really good team. There's a sense of urgency, I promise."

Short on healthy bodies at receiver

"Yeah, I mean we are down to three. We had a guy [Shi Smith] that was inactive to he's active this past week to he's our third starting receiver today. But they're all here for a reason, that's why we practice the way we practice. We don't look at cards or go off scout team very often. We try to good on good so that those young guys are ready. We've got a lot of guys on practice squad that we trust and that have played."

