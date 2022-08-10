Quick Hits: Standouts From Today, Rhule's Camp MVP, Corral's Showcase + More

If there is a QB plan for Washington game yet

"Not yet. We'll do all that today, but both quarterbacks will have a chance to play."

C.J. Saunders injury update

"Yeah it's a quad strain, so it looks like probably three weeks, maybe four weeks. Unfortunate timing for him."

Ian Thomas injury update

"Ian got hit in the ribs. He has a little cartilage banged up, so he's probably [out] two weeks or so depending on the pain."

What you've learned from both QBs the last two weeks

"That they're competitors, but also great teammates. My definition of a competitor is someone who is willing to fight for what they want and both guys are fighting for what they want. They come in early, they stay late. They're very coachable. They don't make excuses. But at the same time, they support each other and coach each other. That's we need. We need competition but it can't be about any one player. It has to be about the team."

Standouts from today

"I thought [Jared] Scott did some nice things. He's a guy that's a converted tight end. He played one year in college and got his opportunity today and made some plays. It looked like Madre Harper made a couple of plays. Had a couple of nice tackles and had a ball in the end zone that he almost picked off. This was key for those guys. There's a lot of guys that are fighting for those spots."

Matt Corral's performance today

"Uhm, its hard for me to tell without watching the tape on a quarterback. Sometimes they'll make a play and it's not what was supposed to happen. But Matt's had a good camp in the limited time that he's got. He's really coming along. There's no question about Matt's ability to throw the football and he sees the field really well. To me, it's him adapting to the NFL and he's really taken well to the amount of work he has to do because he's not getting a ton of reps. And I think that's actually speeding up his development. I'm excited about where he's headed."

MVP of camp

"I think a lot of guys have done a really good job. I'm going to go ahead and say T-Mo [Taylor Moton]. He has taken the next step to becoming the dominant player he's capable of. His leadership is being felt. He's the guy that addresses the team about things. I'm really excited about where T-Mo is at."

