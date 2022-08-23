Quick Hits: Starting OL is Set, Shi Smith Impressing, Andre Roberts' Status + More

Matt Corral going on season-ending IR

"Obviously, a disappointing time for him. Matt's a tough kid. I know how much he wanted to play. He loves this game. But I know he'll be very much involved both in his rehab but also still involved in his growth as a quarterback. We wanted him to compete this year but we also knew the best long-term strategy for him would be to really have a chance to soak. We didn't want it to be on IR, but he'll make the most of it."

If Andre Roberts is certain to make the team

"Andre's been a guy that's in our plans. Again, we have a lot of decisions to make though. Scott [Fitterer] and I and Dan [Morgan] will sit down and talk after this game about where we are. Andre is a guy that we really value and we hope that he's a member of this football team. My main concern for him right now has just been his health."

Shi Smith impressing

"Shi Smith, to me, is one of the true, true bright spots of this camp. I mean, you talk about a guy that's made huge strides. In terms of playmakers in our offense, I think he's at the top. I trust him as a kick returner and he's developing as a punt returner. He's still becoming comfortable catching [punts] and I think that's something you can really only do live. That's why we've given him so many punt catches even late in the games because we want him to get those reps. Shi has come a long way as a returner and I think he's still coming a long way as a receiver."

If starting o-line is set

"Yeah, I think if we played today, we'd play with the five you guys have seen. [Bradley] Bozeman is a guy that is contending to start but he's been out and will still be out for a while. For the immediate future, we have those five guys. Cam Erving, to me, has had a great camp. He's a five-position backup, you don't find many of those in this league. Cade Mays, Deonte Brown. Michael Jordan is a guy that we know could start for us. Dennis Daley has been really solid since coming back so there's a lot of really good players there. I feel really good about the depth of that o-line. But if we played today, we'd play those five."

