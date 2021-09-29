Quick Hits: Timeline for CJ Henderson, Plans Without CMC + More

Timeline/role for CJ Henderson

"I don't have a real good perspective yet on what he did, I'll have to go in and watch the tape. I'm not real sure what his role will be or anything of that nature for this week. I know Coop [Evan Cooper] has started to teach him some of the things we do. As I said earlier in the week, for us, this is a long-term play. Good to have him out there, glad to see him healthy. Whenever he's ready. we'll use him as needed."

Plan at running back without Christian McCaffrey

"Chuba is going to be our starting tailback. He'll play in conjunction with Royce and probably one of the other guys but he'll shoulder most of the workload. Chuba loves to compete. He's always a physical back and it looked like he was running hard today. I have full confidence in what he can do."

What Chuba Hubbard needs to improve on

"I really want to see him play with his feet underneath him. He's had a lot of times where he's slipped and fallen. I thought when he got a couple of carries in a row, that's one thing about backs, they like to get into a rhythm. Once he got into a rhythm in that last game you sort of saw him run with power and speed. As I said earlier, he has to be good in protection. This is a team in the Dallas Cowboys that like to get a ton of pressure on the quarterback so we need him to help in the passing game protection-wide as well."

The national media not buying in on the Panthers 3-0 start

"I appreciate it and love it. I'd much rather people say that than that we're good. You know what I love about this team? I love the team that was down in Wofford living in dorm rooms for four weeks that no one gave a chance to. As long as I can, I want to stay as the Wofford Panthers. I want to be that team down there. It's amazing, when you're not winning, people say one thing. When you're winning, people say another thing. At the end of the day, I'm not going to let anyone else define me, I don't want our players to let anyone else define them. It's about this game and this week."

