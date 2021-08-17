Quick Hits: Why the Panthers Traded Greg Little, Troy Pride Out for the Year + MORE

Trading Greg Little

"I wish him the best. He might just be one of those guys that just need a change of scenery -- I hope for his sake and we're wishing him nothing but the best moving forward. It just never really quite worked out. I'm one of those guys that always believes that guys are going to continue to improve and get better. I think he's been doing that, he's been working. Just figured that this was the best move for us just to let him go ahead and go somewhere else, a place that needed him, and recoup a pick for him.

Troy Pride injury update

"He was doing a good job, he was playing well," Rhule said. "As a coach, it makes you sick to your stomach. As I told Troy, he's been fast his whole life. He'll come back from this injury and he'll be fast again next year and he'll continue to grow as a player. [I] have nothing but positive things to say about Troy and what he's done leading up to this point. He underwent surgery in the offseason to get himself ready. He worked so hard to get here and for this to happen, I hate it for him."

Where the offensive line stands

"I think we feel good about our starting five and maybe 2-3 other guys there that we feel good about but we're a work in progress. We're like I-85 on the way down here, we're under construction. We've got some work to do and what we need is for some of our young players to come along. I think we feel our best lineup right now is Cam [Erving] at left [tackle] and Taylor [Moton] at right [tackle]. We've been cross-training Taylor to be able to go over to the left in case he is needed"

How Brady Christensen played

"I thought he played well. I mean, he had some moments where he got overset but Brady's got a real shot. I think we are very positive in the direction of where he is."

How the team will get back to 85 after waiving OL Matt Kaskey

"I don't know if we have that ready yet but hopefully here soon, we'll get back to 85. We'll probably take the best available player. Obviously at 4 o'clock today, they'll be a bunch of guys so we'll go through all of that. Scott [Fitterer] and his guys will be very diligent and we'll make a good decision."

