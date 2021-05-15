Ranking the Panthers' Opponents by Difficulty

Last Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers' schedule was released. Today, we look at the difficulty of the schedule and rank each opponent based on how challenging that team will be for the Panthers.

Note: This is not ranking the degree of difficulty for each game, which is why only 14 are listed. Tampa, New Orleans, and Atlanta are only listed once instead of twice.

14. Philadelphia Eagles

I'm not sold on Jalen Hurts being the guy but I think he has a chance. That said, I'm definitely not sold on new head coach Nick Sirianni and I have a feeling he will be just a part of holding this team back. If there's a can't-lose game on the Panthers' schedule, this is it right here.

13. New York Jets

The Jets are not in a position to win now but unlike the Eagles, I do think they have the right man for the job in Robert Saleh. New York has some intriguing young pieces on the offensive side of the ball that they hope can help Zack Wilson succeed. With it being the first game of the year, this should be an easy win for Carolina.

12. Houston Texans

The only reason I don't have Texans rated as the easiest opponent is because we have no idea how the Deshaun Watson situation plays out. If he does end up playing, this team is significantly better. I don't think we will see him on the field and if we do, it won't be in a Texans' uniform which does not bode well for Houston.

11. New York Giants

A crucial year for Daniel Jones in New York. He has to take the next step in his development or they may look in another direction.

10. New England Patriots

Cam Newton has more weapons around him now which should make the Patriots' offense more balanced. They made a ton of moves in free agency that would suggest the roster is much improved but they'll still be a team on the outside looking in for the playoffs in a tough division.

9. Minnesota Vikings

Last year's game between the Panthers and Vikings was low-scoring until the 4th quarter when Minnesota made their comeback. I think this could be one of the highest-scoring games of 2021. If Carolina's defense can contain Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, they should be able to come out on the right side of this game.

8. Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta always seems like one of the hardest teams to figure out. They have the talent to make the playoffs but tend to always fade out in the back half of the season. How much will new head coach Arthur Smith change their playoff destiny? That remains to be seen.

7. Dallas Cowboys

Before Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury last year, he and the Cowboy offense was on a roll. You could have thrown him in the MVP conversation early in the season as well. Their defense can't be worse than it was a year ago so things can only go up from here - as long as Dak's healthy, that is.

6. Washington Football Team

Ron Rivera is a hell of a football coach and knows how to get the most out of his guys. This year, Washington has more talent on the offensive side after signing former Panthers WR Curtis Samuel in free agency along with OT Charles Leno Jr. Ryan Fitzpatrick will take over at quarterback which should give them more stability at the position. Not to mention, Washington has arguably the best defensive front seven in the NFL.

5. Miami Dolphins

Tua should take the next step in his development but with the roster that he has, he doesn't need to be a superstar. He just needs to take care of the football and not try to do too much. Miami's defense could give the Panthers some trouble in this game meaning Carolina's defense will have to bring their best to keep them in it.

4. New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees is retired but that doesn't mean they will all of a sudden forget how to win. There is still a bunch of talent on both sides of the ball and let's not forget that the Saints were 8-1 in the nine games that Brees missed over the past two seasons.

3. Arizona Cardinals

Having the Cardinals this high might be a surprise to some but I expect Kyler Murray to hit full stride this year and really carry that team. If he can remain healthy and be consistent, they could be a dark horse to reach the Super Bowl.

2. Buffalo Bills

Sean McDermott has things really going in Buffalo. This year could be the year where they really push Kansas City to reach the Super Bowl. If there's any team that's going to beat the Chiefs to reach the big game, the Bills are the best conditioned.

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Number one was pretty easy. I mean, Tampa is the defending Super Bowl champ and returns all 22 starters from that team. They have a year of playing together under their belt and should only get better in 2021. It'll be tough for Carolina to win either of the two vs the Bucs.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.