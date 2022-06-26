Ranking the Panthers' Top Five Roster Moves This Offseason

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer has made a ton of changes to the roster this offseason and has made it a priority to extend some of the best talent the team has, which should not go unnoticed.

With free agency and the draft now behind us, we break down the five best moves Fitterer and the Panthers have made this offseason.

No. 5 Signing P Johnny Hekker

I almost put Matt Ioannidis here, but when the Panthers landed arguably one of the best three punters in the league, I had to include him. Special teams have been a bit of a sore spot for Carolina under Matt Rhule but with Chris Tabor now in charge of the special teams unit and Johnny Hekker in the building, it should be a much-improved unit.

No. 4 Re-signing CB Donte Jackson

Carolina could have opted to bring back Stephon Gilmore and let Jackson walk but they made the right decision. They retain the younger player who still has his best football ahead of him. Gilmore was a solid add but it makes no sense for the long-term vision for this team given his age. That said, credit to Fitterer for paying Jackson and not letting him go elsewhere leaving the Panthers with a young Jaycee Horn as the lead corner.

No. 3 Signing OL Austin Corbett

The offensive line needed a boost badly and they're getting one heck of an addition in Corbett who just won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. During the first four years of his career, Corbett has appeared in 2,757 offensive plays and has committed just 10 penalties, and allowed only five sacks. Carolina allowed a ton of leakage on the interior of the line last year. With Corbett filling in at right guard and Taylor Moton at right tackle, the right side of the line is in great shape.

No. 2 Drafting OT Ikem Ekwonu

Finally, right? The Panthers have a left tackle with serious franchise potential for the first time since Jordan Gross retired over eight years ago. Over 16 different players have started for the Panthers at left tackle during that span and none of them held the job for consecutive seasons. Ekwonu may have growing pains throughout his rookie season just like any other young offensive lineman but he may end up being the best player to come out of the 2022 NFL Draft when it's all said and done.

No. 1 Extending DJ Moore

You could have said Ekwonu should be No. 1 and I wouldn't argue with that take. I'm basing it off on a combination of absolutes and potential, so that's why I have extending Moore at No. 1. He's gone over 1,100 yards in each of the last three seasons and has yet to have solid quarterback play. Just imagine what he can do when the Panthers get that position figured out. Finding a top-tier receiver isn't easy, so when you get one you need to hold on to him.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.