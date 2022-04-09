Ranking the QBs in the 2022 NFL Draft Class

This year's draft class isn't loaded with talent at quarterback and there's also not a "can't-miss" guy at the top either. QB needy teams around the league are going to really have to do their homework to figure out which of these quarterbacks have a chance to be a starter in the league and potentially a franchise player.

With just a few weeks until the start of the 2022 NFL Draft, this is how I would rank the signal callers in this year's class.

1. Kenny Pickett - Pitt

The small hands thing may not seem like a big problem, but it can be when playing in bad weather conditions. He doesn't have the highest ceiling of the quarterbacks in this draft class, but is the most pro ready. Not sure that he can elevate a team to be true contenders, however, if he is surrounded with some good weapons and offensive line he can be a respectable starter in the league.

2. Malik Willis - Liberty

If we went purely off of potential, Willis would hold the top spot. As good as he may become, it's not a sure thing. Whatever team that takes him in the draft knows that this will be a multi-year project that could pay off in big dividends down the road. Willis has great mobility but even more importantly, he has a cannon for an arm - the best in the draft.

3. Desmond Ridder - Cincinnati

Much like Pickett, Ridder is a seasoned quarterback who has played a ton of football. The maturity, pocket presence, the awareness, poise, are some of Ridder's best traits. He takes extremely good care of the football and rarely puts the ball in harms way. This might be a bit of a stretch, but I think Ridder has the tools to become the best quarterback from this class. It's not a guarantee, but it wouldn't surprise me if he does.

4. Matt Corral - Ole Miss

Quick release, not a strong arm. Spent his time as a starter in Lane Kiffin's offense which featured a lot of dinks and dunks that didn't force him to go through deep progressions downfield. If placed in the right system, he could flourish.

5. Sam Howell - North Carolina

During his freshman year, I thought there would be no doubt that Howell would be the top quarterback in the draft when he came out. A bit of a down year in 2021 has dropped him to No. 5 on my list. The more tape I watch, the more Baker Mayfield I see. Decent athleticism to be able to escape pressure if needed, good arm strength, not great, and not very big in stature.

6. Carson Strong - Nevada

Love this kid's upside, but there is some work to be done. He isn't much of a threat with his legs which means he needs to be really sharp through the air. He has done so in flashes but has some issues with consistency. If he goes to the right team and isn't thrust into a starting role immediately, I like his chances to develop into a really good NFL quarterback over time. Likely a day three pick.

7. Bailey Zappe - Western Kentucky

Zappe posted some gaudy numbers in his lone season at Western Kentucky throwing for 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. The Hilltoppers threw the ball a ton and ran an uptempo offense. I'm not entirely sure how he will translate to the NFL going under center and working in 5-step, 7-step drops but the arm talent is there. A good comp for him would be Taylor Heinicke.

