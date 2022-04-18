Ranking the Remaining QB Options for the Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers will be adding a new quarterback to the mix within the next few weeks be it through the draft or trade. Below, I rank the top seven remaining options for the Panthers.

1. Malik Willis - Liberty

Considering he hasn't proven anything in the league just yet, the sheer potential alone is enough to put him at the top of this list. If all works out and he is able to slowly work his way into a starting role, Willis could flourish in this league and possibly become a star. He has a cannon for an arm and can extend plays with his feet. There's a lot of risk in drafting Willis but if he hits, there's no quarterback on this list that would even come close to being a better option for the future of the franchise.

2. Jimmy Garoppolo - San Francisco 49ers

If Willis is off the board by No. 6, the Panthers should turn to Jimmy Garoppolo. Of course the compensation would have to be reasonable and given that there are few teams actively pursuing a quarterback, the asking price should be relatively low. Garoppolo has shown that if you surround him with talent at the skill positions, give him an above average offensive line, and a good defense, he can win you games. Injuries are a big concern with Jimmy G but he does have the highest winning percentage on this list. Drafting Evan Neal/Ickey Ekwonu at No. 6 and making a deal for Garoppolo would certainly change the perception of the 2022 Panthers.

3. Baker Mayfield - Cleveland Browns

Here is where it starts to get a little dicey. Do you take Baker over bringing back Cam? In my eyes, yes. Look, Cam will always be a special piece of Panthers history but he is well past his prime and isn't getting any younger. Trading for Mayfield would be my last option before I decide to bring Newton back. If you bring in Baker and he doesn't elevate the overall play of the offense, then you are back in the quarterback market next offseason except this time, you aren't financially handcuffed being that he will be a free agent.

4. Cam Newton

Should the Panthers fail to reach an agreement to land Jimmy G or Baker, I would turn to Newton. He's been around this coaching staff for nearly half a season and will be familiar with a lot of the pieces on offense. Obviously he will have to learn some new things with new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo but the same can be said about any quarterback starting for this team. In my opinion, Newton is the last option to remain competitive.

5. Sam Darnold

This seems to be Darnold's last chance to prove himself. He will have a significantly improved offensive line and a three-headed horse in the backfield with Christian McCaffrey, D'Onta Foreman, and Chuba Hubbard. There are no excuses now. To be honest, I'd probably have Pickett and Darnold as 5a and 5b. Like many others have been saying, if you draft Pickett, he's not going to standout in training camp with Darnold. Darnold has the better arm and zip on the ball. If I'm back and forth over a quarterback being better than Sam Darnold in 2022, I don't know how you take him at six.

6. Kenny Pickett - Pitt

I'm not completely sold on Kenny Pickett but I wouldn't quite classify him as a bum either. The kid can play and has some moxie to him. He does a lot of things well but doesn't do anything great. If you're thinking about taking a quarterback at No. 6, that guy has to be special and I just don't see that in Pickett. I wouldn't have a problem with Carolina drafting him after trading back in the first round, just not at six.

7. Matt Corral - Ole Miss

Matt Corral is a weird one to me. I can see where folks get excited over his quick release, arm velocity, and scrambling ability. Unfortunately, I just can't get there with him. The lack of downfield throws at Ole Miss has me concerned and not seeing a big enough sample size would turn me off as a GM. Could he be the Zach Wilson of this draft class? Maybe, maybe not. Too many uncertainties for me even in a trade back situation. If Carolina can somehow gain a second round pick and he's still on the board, sure.

