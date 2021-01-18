Rapoport: "Don't Dismiss the Panthers Being In the Mix for Deshaun Watson"

There's no question that the Carolina Panthers are still searching for their quarterback of the future. Teddy Bridgewater threw 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his first year with the team and failed to win one-score games with the ball in his hands time after time this past season.

The thinking has been that the Panthers will draft a quarterback at No. 8 in this year's draft or potentially trade up to secure one of the top quarterbacks like BYU's Zach Wilson or Ohio State's Justin Fields. If they choose to go this route, you can almost guarantee that Bridgewater will be back for the 2021 season and help groom that young quarterback along.

But could the next face of the franchise be Houston Texans' star quarterback Deshaun Watson?

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets have made calls to the Texans but also said to not discount the Panthers.

"They have the 8th pick, so obviously not as high as say the Jets or the Dolphins, but that is also a team that needs very badly to solve its quarterback issues and an owner (David Tepper) who is not afraid to make big bold moves."

For the Panthers to pull off this trade, it will take more than just the No. 8 overall pick but the Texans might not be able to get a King's Ransom for Watson since teams know how disgruntled he is in Houston.

More on the Panthers' possibility of landing Watson to come. Stay tuned.

