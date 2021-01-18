Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Rapoport: "Don't Dismiss the Panthers Being In the Mix for Deshaun Watson"

Could the Panthers actually be in play for Deshaun Watson?
Author:
Publish date:

There's no question that the Carolina Panthers are still searching for their quarterback of the future. Teddy Bridgewater threw 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his first year with the team and failed to win one-score games with the ball in his hands time after time this past season.

The thinking has been that the Panthers will draft a quarterback at No. 8 in this year's draft or potentially trade up to secure one of the top quarterbacks like BYU's Zach Wilson or Ohio State's Justin Fields. If they choose to go this route, you can almost guarantee that Bridgewater will be back for the 2021 season and help groom that young quarterback along.

But could the next face of the franchise be Houston Texans' star quarterback Deshaun Watson?

READ MORE: Are the Panthers a Realistic Destination for Deshaun Watson?

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets have made calls to the Texans but also said to not discount the Panthers.

"They have the 8th pick, so obviously not as high as say the Jets or the Dolphins, but that is also a team that needs very badly to solve its quarterback issues and an owner (David Tepper) who is not afraid to make big bold moves."

For the Panthers to pull off this trade, it will take more than just the No. 8 overall pick but the Texans might not be able to get a King's Ransom for Watson since teams know how disgruntled he is in Houston.

More on the Panthers' possibility of landing Watson to come. Stay tuned.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_15391644_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Rapoport: "Don't Dismiss the Panthers Being In the Mix for Deshaun Watson"

USATSI_13686150
News

What to Expect From Panthers' New GM Scott Fitterer

USATSI_14955720_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Grading the Carolina Panthers' 2020 Offensive Line

USATSI_15142551_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Reese's Senior Bowl Names Which WR Prospects Will Work with Panthers' Staff

USATSI_14991546_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Scott Fitterer's 4 Toughest Offseason Decisions as Panthers GM

USATSI_15204051_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Grading the 2020 Carolina Panthers Tight Ends

USATSI_15389835_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Reese's Senior Bowl Names Which QB Prospects Will Work with Panthers' Staff

USATSI_15112855_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Is Joe Brady Ready to be an NFL Head Coach?