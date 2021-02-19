Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Search

Re-sign or Wave Goodbye: CB Corn Elder

Examining what the Panthers should do with free agent corner Corn Elder.
Author:
Publish date:

With the start of NFL free agency just around the corner, we will take a look at each Carolina Panther who has an expired contract and breakdown how they performed this past season and whether or not they are worthy of another deal with the Panthers.

Pos: CB

Name: Corn Elder

Height: 5'10" Weight: 185 lbs

FA Status: Unrestricted

2020 Stats: 40 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, three pass deflections

Analysis: Coming into the season, I was not expecting much out of Corn Elder, if anything. At one point, I wasn't sure that he would even make the team's 53-man roster. But with a lack of bodies at the position, the Panthers needed Elder to not only stick around but to step up and play well, which he did. According to PFF, Elder allowed 27 receptions on 40 targets (67% of targets completed). For comparison, Donte Jackson allowed 33 receptions on 57 targets (57%) of targets completed and Rasul Douglas allowed 50 receptions on 77 targets (65% of targets completed). So although Elder may not be someone you think of as being a major contributor to the Carolina defense, he wasn't all that far off from each of the Panthers' two starting corners.

Re-sign or Wave Goodbye: Re-sign

It's not like Elder is going to be a hot commodity this offseason and it's not like he will be worth a King's Ransom to keep around. He's got three years of NFL experience under his belt, including one with new defensive coordinator Phil Snow, who he had his best season thus far under. This does not rule out the possibility of the Panthers selecting a corner in this year's draft or even signing one in free agency, but Elder proved that he belongs and that he should have a spot on the Panthers' roster for the 2021 season. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_15228338_168388579_lowres 2
GM Report

BREAKING: Panthers Release S Tre Boston

USATSI_15247650_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Re-sign or Wave Goodbye: CB Corn Elder

USATSI_15426779_168388579_lowres
GM Report

80 Prospects in 80 Days: Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II

USATSI_14930695_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Re-sign or Wave Goodbye: CB Rasul Douglas

USATSI_15395083_168388579_lowres
News

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah Has Panthers Taking a QB at No. 8

USATSI_15336364_168388579_lowres
GM Report

80 Prospects in 80 Days: Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

USATSI_15310575_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Carolina Panthers Free Agency Targets: Quarterback

USATSI_15426733_168388579_lowres
GM Report

80 Prospects in 80 Days: Alabama QB Mac Jones