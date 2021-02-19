Re-sign or Wave Goodbye: CB Corn Elder

With the start of NFL free agency just around the corner, we will take a look at each Carolina Panther who has an expired contract and breakdown how they performed this past season and whether or not they are worthy of another deal with the Panthers.

Pos: CB

Name: Corn Elder

Height: 5'10" Weight: 185 lbs

FA Status: Unrestricted

2020 Stats: 40 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, three pass deflections

Analysis: Coming into the season, I was not expecting much out of Corn Elder, if anything. At one point, I wasn't sure that he would even make the team's 53-man roster. But with a lack of bodies at the position, the Panthers needed Elder to not only stick around but to step up and play well, which he did. According to PFF, Elder allowed 27 receptions on 40 targets (67% of targets completed). For comparison, Donte Jackson allowed 33 receptions on 57 targets (57%) of targets completed and Rasul Douglas allowed 50 receptions on 77 targets (65% of targets completed). So although Elder may not be someone you think of as being a major contributor to the Carolina defense, he wasn't all that far off from each of the Panthers' two starting corners.

Re-sign or Wave Goodbye: Re-sign

It's not like Elder is going to be a hot commodity this offseason and it's not like he will be worth a King's Ransom to keep around. He's got three years of NFL experience under his belt, including one with new defensive coordinator Phil Snow, who he had his best season thus far under. This does not rule out the possibility of the Panthers selecting a corner in this year's draft or even signing one in free agency, but Elder proved that he belongs and that he should have a spot on the Panthers' roster for the 2021 season.

