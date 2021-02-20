Re-sign or Wave Goodbye: OT Russell Okung

With the start of NFL free agency just around the corner, we will take a look at each Carolina Panther who has an expired contract and breakdown how they performed this past season and whether or not they are worthy of another deal with the Panthers.

Pos: LT

Name: Russell Okung

Height: 6'5" Weight: 310 lbs

FA Status: Unrestricted

2020 Stats: Appeared and started in seven games

Analysis: Panthers' fans didn't really get much of a chance to know veteran offensive lineman Russell Okung after he missed nine games due to a calf injury. I'm afraid to say, those seven games may be the only seven that Okung appears in for the organization. In the games he was available for, he really struggled. He allowed three sacks and committed four penalties (two holds, two false starts) in just 407 snaps. Carolina needs to get younger and have a more durable offensive line. Bringing back Okung does not check the box in either area.

Re-sign or Wave Goodbye: Wave goodbye

I just don't see the value in re-signing a 32-year old offensive tackle that has not played a full season or even a half of a season for that matter since 2018. In theory, the trade made sense from a need perspective but was one former GM Marty Hurney likely regrets. If I'm Scott Fitterer, I'm looking at drafting an offensive tackle in the 2nd or 3rd round of this year's NFL draft.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.