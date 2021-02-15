Re-Sign or Wave Goodbye: WR Pharoh Cooper

With the start of NFL free agency just around the corner, we will take a look at each Carolina Panther who has an expired contract and breakdown how they performed this past season and whether or not they are worthy of another deal with the Panthers.

Pos: WR/KR/PR

Name: Pharoh Cooper

Height: 5'11" Weight: 210 lbs

FA Status: Unrestricted

2020 Stats: 5 rec, 73 yards | 20 punt returns, 117 yards (5.9 yards/return) | 18 kick returns, 430 yards (23.9 yards/return)

Analysis: Back in training camp, Cooper told reporters that he sees himself as a receiver first and a returner second. Although he has the right mindset, that's not how the Panthers viewed him. He had limited game action at receiver and it's not hard to see why with DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, and Curtis Samuel all on the roster.

Re-sign or Wave Goodbye: Wave Goodbye

Cooper was not as explosive in the return game as he or the Panthers had hoped he would be. Toward the end of the season, Carolina began to use running back Trenton Cannon on kick returns, and in those ten returns, he averaged 29.8 yards which is nearly six yards better than Cooper. If I'm Scott Fitterer, I'd rather look at the draft for a replacement or maybe another cheap veteran. By drafting a receiver in April, you have the ability to get him accustomed to the speed of the game by easing him in on offense and starting him at returner. Of course, said receiver would have to either have experience in the return game or have the speed to give it a try. I don't think saving a roster spot for Cooper makes too much sense.

