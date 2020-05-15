AllPanthers
Realistic Expectations for Robby Anderson

Schuyler Callihan

This offseason, the Carolina Panthers felt like they needed to give a jolt to their offense, so they went out and signed wide receiver Robby Anderson in free agency.

Anderson was the New York Jets big hitter over the last four years accumulating 3,059 yards on 207 receptions and 20 touchdowns. Will he post similar numbers with the Panthers as early as 2020? Well, in Joe Brady's offense he could potentially surpass his yearly average totals of 51.7 receptions, 764.7 yards and five touchdowns. However, having guys like D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel, and Christian McCaffrey on the roster will make it challenging.

Let's face it, the Panthers have more high-profile options on the offense than the Jets did in the last four years combined. With that said, here is what to expect from Robby Anderson this upcoming season.

He won't be the No. 1 guy

Despite many people doubting D.J. Moore's ability to be a go-to option in the passing game, he is the best overall receiver on the roster. He has a complete game, it just needs a little more developing.

Anderson is your deep ball threat and isn't going to be someone Teddy Bridgewater will lean on in third down situations or red zone situations for that matter.

Less receptions, more yards

With several options for Bridgewater in the passing game, the ball will get spread around, which means the amount of targets to Anderson will likely take a small dip from what he is use to in New York.

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady will like to take shots down the field, so look for Anderson to finish in the neighborhood of 45-50 receptions and 800 or so yards. Anderson's yards per catch will almost certainly go up being in this offense.

Late season boom

As he and the rest of the offense take time to adjust to their new surroundings and get acclimated with Teddy Bridgewater, it may be a while before you see a sharp looking offensive attack. 

Once chemistry is formed, you will see Anderson start making some big plays down the field on a more consistent basis.

What are you expecting from Robby Anderson in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

