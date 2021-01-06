Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

REPORT: Joe Brady Interviewing for Falcons Head Coaching Job

The Panthers may be needing a new offensive coordinator this offseason.
Author:
Publish date:

Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady continues to be a hot commodity in the NFL coaching carousel this week as he will be interviewing with the Atlanta Falcons for their head coaching vacancy, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The Falcons cleaned house after an early October home loss to the Panthers by firing head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff. Quinn went 43-42 in his six years as the Falcons' head coach and began this season 0-5 before being let go. 

Brady is a well-respected coach that follows along with the trend of hiring young, innovative offensive minds as head coach. He interviewed with the Texans yesterday and is also being requested to interview for the Chargers' vacancy, per multiple reports.

Should Brady return to Carolina in 2021, don't expect him to be around much longer. Unfortunately, he will not be a long-term solution at the offensive coordinator spot for the Panthers.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_13477550_168388579_lowres
News

BREAKING: Jake Peetz Leaving Carolina to Become OC at LSU

USATSI_15088818_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Will Mike Davis Return to Carolina in 2021?

USATSI_13238373_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Kawann Short's Future with the Panthers is Uncertain and He Knows It

Screen Shot 2021-01-06 at 10.36.25 AM
News

Sam Mills Named a Finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

USATSI_11773832_168388579_lowres
GM Report

REPORT: Joe Brady Interviewing for Falcons Head Coaching Job

USATSI_15395088_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Carolina Panthers Report Card: Offense vs Saints

USATSI_15393241_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Carolina Panthers Report Card: Defense vs Saints

USATSI_15112855_168388579_lowres
News

Texans Reportedly Interested in Joe Brady for Head Coaching Vacancy

USATSI_15223860_168388579_lowres (1)
News

Derrick Brown, Jeremy Chinn Named to PFF All-Rookie Team