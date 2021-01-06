REPORT: Joe Brady Interviewing for Falcons Head Coaching Job

Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady continues to be a hot commodity in the NFL coaching carousel this week as he will be interviewing with the Atlanta Falcons for their head coaching vacancy, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The Falcons cleaned house after an early October home loss to the Panthers by firing head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff. Quinn went 43-42 in his six years as the Falcons' head coach and began this season 0-5 before being let go.

Brady is a well-respected coach that follows along with the trend of hiring young, innovative offensive minds as head coach. He interviewed with the Texans yesterday and is also being requested to interview for the Chargers' vacancy, per multiple reports.

Should Brady return to Carolina in 2021, don't expect him to be around much longer. Unfortunately, he will not be a long-term solution at the offensive coordinator spot for the Panthers.

