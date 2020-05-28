REPORT: Panthers Agree to Terms With CB Eli Apple

Heading into the 2020 NFL season, the Carolina Panthers knew they had to revamp their secondary. They began that process last month by drafting defensive backs Jeremy Chinn, Troy Pride Jr., and Kenny Robinson. The only problem is - there was still a lack of experience.

Today, Panthers GM Marty Hurney hit the free agent market to sign veteran cornerback, Eli Apple, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Apple has so much potential to be a solid starting NFL corner, but he has proven to be way too inconsistent throughout his first four seasons. Hence why he will be now playing for his third organization in 2020. Despite the inconsistencies, Carolina needed to beef up their secondary - which is extremely young.

In 2019 with the Saints, Apple played in 15 games and registered 58 tackles and four pass deflections.

Do you like the signing of Eli Apple? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.