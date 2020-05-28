AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

REPORT: Panthers Agree to Terms With CB Eli Apple

Schuyler Callihan

Heading into the 2020 NFL season, the Carolina Panthers knew they had to revamp their secondary. They began that process last month by drafting defensive backs Jeremy Chinn, Troy Pride Jr., and Kenny Robinson. The only problem is - there was still a lack of experience.

Today, Panthers GM Marty Hurney hit the free agent market to sign veteran cornerback, Eli Apple, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Apple has so much potential to be a solid starting NFL corner, but he has proven to be way too inconsistent throughout his first four seasons. Hence why he will be now playing for his third organization in 2020. Despite the inconsistencies, Carolina needed to beef up their secondary - which is extremely young.

In 2019 with the Saints, Apple played in 15 games and registered 58 tackles and four pass deflections.

Do you like the signing of Eli Apple? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Keith Kirkwood Could Be a Pleasant Surprise for Panthers Offense

The Panthers could find a diamond in the rough with Keith Kirkwood

Schuyler Callihan

Who Will Start at EDGE With Brian Burns?

Stephen Weatherly and Yetur Gross-Matos are the two likely options

Jason Hewitt

D.J. Moore Tabbed as a "True Fantasy Sleeper" for 2020

The Panthers are expecting a big year from wide receiver D.J. Moore

Schuyler Callihan

What to Do With Christian McCaffrey's Over/Under Total on Rushing Yards

Can McCaffrey surpass his 2019 numbers in 2020?

Schuyler Callihan

Jeremy Chinn Shows off Athleticism and Playmaking Ability

Panthers' second-round pick shows off his freakish athleticism during a workout video which is part of the bigger picture that Carolina possesses a player with immense potential.

Jack Duffy

Several Panthers Remain as Free Agents

Cam Newton, several others still looking for a new team

Schuyler Callihan

by

Yodasgrandma

No Return Date Set for Minicamps Despite Reports

Despite a report from Yahoo, the NFL has not set a return date for the start of minicamps but coaches are nearing a return to team facilities.

Jack Duffy

Matt Rhule's Odds to Win Coach of the Year

Can the Panthers first-year coach lead his team beyond expectations?

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Could Be Back to its Winning Ways Sooner Than Later

Matt Rhule and the new coaching staff look to bring the Panthers back to the playoffs

Schuyler Callihan

by

ChefK

MAILBAG: Answering Your Questions on the Panthers

The staff answers your questions!

Schuyler Callihan

by

DJPanther15