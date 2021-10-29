Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rhule Confident Shaq Thompson Will Play, Uncertain About Stephon Gilmore

    Matt Rhule is likely to get at least one key defender back this week.
    Author:

    Over the past few weeks, the Panthers have had to rework their starting eleven on the defensive side of the ball with linebacker Shaq Thompson missing some time due to a foot injury. Last week, Thompson started getting back to work in a limited fashion but has turned the corner this week and is likely to play on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons according to head coach Matt Rhule.

    On the other hand, Panthers fans may have to wait just a little longer before seeing the debut of cornerback Stephon Gilmore who is still working his way back from a groin injury. His status for the game has not been revealed.

    "I'm expecting Shaq [Thompson] to play," Rhule said. "He's practiced well all week. We're going to go out tomorrow and test the foot one more time to see and just to make sure that he feels good but I'm expecting him to play. Stephon [Gilmore], we're kind of in the same situation we were last week. We'll see how he feels tomorrow, have him do some things, and see if he's able to go. I feel very confident in Shaq and Stephon is just sort of wait and see."

    The Panthers and Falcons will kick off at 1 p.m. EST on FOX.

    Read More

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

    Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_13262539_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Rhule Confident Shaq Thompson Will Play, Uncertain About Stephon Gilmore

    25 seconds ago
    USATSI_16635829_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/29

    13 minutes ago
    USATSI_16895407_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Panthers Place DT Daviyon Nixon on Injured Reserve

    20 hours ago
    Untitled design (17)
    GM Report

    Inside the Numbers: Panthers at Falcons Game Preview

    21 hours ago
    IMG_8177
    GM Report

    WATCH: Joe Brady Previews Atlanta's Defense

    22 hours ago
    IMG_8178
    GM Report

    WATCH: Phil Snow Previews Atlanta's Offense

    22 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-08-08 at 1.06.03 PM
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/28

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_15444766_168388579_lowres (1)
    GM Report

    Panthers Sign WR Willie Snead

    Oct 27, 2021