Rhule Confident Shaq Thompson Will Play, Uncertain About Stephon Gilmore

Matt Rhule is likely to get at least one key defender back this week.

Over the past few weeks, the Panthers have had to rework their starting eleven on the defensive side of the ball with linebacker Shaq Thompson missing some time due to a foot injury. Last week, Thompson started getting back to work in a limited fashion but has turned the corner this week and is likely to play on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons according to head coach Matt Rhule.

On the other hand, Panthers fans may have to wait just a little longer before seeing the debut of cornerback Stephon Gilmore who is still working his way back from a groin injury. His status for the game has not been revealed.

"I'm expecting Shaq [Thompson] to play," Rhule said. "He's practiced well all week. We're going to go out tomorrow and test the foot one more time to see and just to make sure that he feels good but I'm expecting him to play. Stephon [Gilmore], we're kind of in the same situation we were last week. We'll see how he feels tomorrow, have him do some things, and see if he's able to go. I feel very confident in Shaq and Stephon is just sort of wait and see."

The Panthers and Falcons will kick off at 1 p.m. EST on FOX.

