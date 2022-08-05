Rhule Explains Decision to Waive Thomas Fletcher

Just one year after being drafted in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, long snapper Thomas Fletcher is looking for a new home after being waived by the Carolina Panthers on Thursday.

With veteran J.J. Jansen entering his age 35 season a year ago, the Panthers felt like Fletcher could be his successor. Unfortunately, he never saw the field as he spent all of his rookie season on injured reserve with a hip injury. Jansen, still going strong at 36, made it an easy choice for the Panthers' front office to cut ties with Fletcher. Not to mention, Carolina needed to add another body at corner and did so by signing Tae Hayes.

Following Friday's practice, head coach Matt Rhule talked about the decision.

"I think J.J. has done a tremendous job and I think we feel like that gives us the best chance to win moving forward. That being said, I think Fletch is going to play a long time in this league. It felt like it was the right time to enable him to go find another team. We said this is the battery that we're going to go with and that's where we are right now."

