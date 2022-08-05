Skip to main content

Rhule Explains Decision to Waive Thomas Fletcher

The Panthers cut ties with their former 6th round choice.

Just one year after being drafted in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, long snapper Thomas Fletcher is looking for a new home after being waived by the Carolina Panthers on Thursday.

With veteran J.J. Jansen entering his age 35 season a year ago, the Panthers felt like Fletcher could be his successor. Unfortunately, he never saw the field as he spent all of his rookie season on injured reserve with a hip injury. Jansen, still going strong at 36, made it an easy choice for the Panthers' front office to cut ties with Fletcher. Not to mention, Carolina needed to add another body at corner and did so by signing Tae Hayes. 

Following Friday's practice, head coach Matt Rhule talked about the decision.

"I think J.J. has done a tremendous job and I think we feel like that gives us the best chance to win moving forward. That being said, I think Fletch is going to play a long time in this league. It felt like it was the right time to enable him to go find another team. We said this is the battery that we're going to go with and that's where we are right now."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_18783809_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Quick Hits: Marshall & Horn Sidelined, Chuba's Development, OL Mix + More

By Schuyler Callihan34 minutes ago
USATSI_17464719_168388579_lowres (4)
GM Report

Panthers Add Another Cornerback to the Roster

By Schuyler Callihan4 hours ago
USATSI_16895320_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

All 53: S Kenny Robinson Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
USATSI_18760368_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Rashard Higgins Believes the Panthers Have 'Every Piece to the Puzzle'

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
USATSI_16621591_168388579_lowres (3)
News

Panthers Waive Former 6th Round Pick

By Schuyler CallihanAug 4, 2022 2:19 PM EDT
USATSI_18753231_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Rhule on Ikem Ekwonu: 'He's Got a Long Way to Go'

By Schuyler CallihanAug 4, 2022 11:38 AM EDT
USATSI_18783332_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers Not Rushing to Add a Pass Rusher

By Schuyler CallihanAug 4, 2022 10:43 AM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-08-03 at 4.42.24 PM
GM Report

Damien Wilson Answers Questions About Off-the-Field Situation

By Schuyler CallihanAug 3, 2022 4:46 PM EDT