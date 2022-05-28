Rhule is High on UDFA LB Arron Mosby: 'He's a Guy That's Got a Chance'

All of the attention recently has been on guys such as Ikem Ekwonu, Matt Corral, Brandon Smith, and the other 2022 draft picks the Panthers made last month, and rightfully so.

However, there is one player who has had a tremendous start to his opportunity with the team and that's undrafted free agent linebacker Arron Mosby who played his college ball at Fresno State. During his time at Fresno, Mosby accounted for 156 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks. For a guy that lined up all over the place, he lived in the backfield.

Now, he's using his versatility and ability to make plays to impress the Panthers' coaching staff in rookie minicamp and the first few practices of OTAs.

"We had him on our draft board and we evaluated him a lot," head coach Matt Rhule said earlier in the week. "Thought maybe as an edge player, stand up SAM who could maybe rush the passer. Then he got here and he was a former safety. So in rookie minicamp, we noticed right away that he's light on his feet, can play middle linebacker as well. So, to me, he's a guy that's got a chance. We're going to play him at linebacker, play him at SAM, play him on the ball, we'll move him around. He's got an urgency to him that you like and has a natural feel for football, a natural instinct for football and he's a worker. Mosby is a guy that really flashed in rookie minicamp and has continued to do so."

Considering how low the Panthers are on numbers at linebacker, Mosby has a legitimate chance to make the 53-man cut if he continues to impress in training camp and in preseason play.

