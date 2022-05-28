Skip to main content

Rhule is High on UDFA LB Arron Mosby: 'He's a Guy That's Got a Chance'

Mosby earned an opportunity in the NFL and is running with it.

All of the attention recently has been on guys such as Ikem Ekwonu, Matt Corral, Brandon Smith, and the other 2022 draft picks the Panthers made last month, and rightfully so. 

However, there is one player who has had a tremendous start to his opportunity with the team and that's undrafted free agent linebacker Arron Mosby who played his college ball at Fresno State. During his time at Fresno, Mosby accounted for 156 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks. For a guy that lined up all over the place, he lived in the backfield. 

Now, he's using his versatility and ability to make plays to impress the Panthers' coaching staff in rookie minicamp and the first few practices of OTAs.

"We had him on our draft board and we evaluated him a lot," head coach Matt Rhule said earlier in the week. "Thought maybe as an edge player, stand up SAM who could maybe rush the passer. Then he got here and he was a former safety. So in rookie minicamp, we noticed right away that he's light on his feet, can play middle linebacker as well. So, to me, he's a guy that's got a chance. We're going to play him at linebacker, play him at SAM, play him on the ball, we'll move him around. He's got an urgency to him that you like and has a natural feel for football, a natural instinct for football and he's a worker. Mosby is a guy that really flashed in rookie minicamp and has continued to do so."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Considering how low the Panthers are on numbers at linebacker, Mosby has a legitimate chance to make the 53-man cut if he continues to impress in training camp and in preseason play. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_16613872_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Matt Rhule Reveals Plan for Brady Christensen, Cade Mays + Others on O-Line

By Schuyler Callihan18 minutes ago
Untitled design - 2022-05-28T092146.735
GM Report

McAdoo Told Corral He 'Loved' Him 'From the Beginning'

By Schuyler Callihan20 minutes ago
USATSI_15215249_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Christian McCaffrey Turns to Marshall Faulk for Advice to Stay Healthy

By Schuyler CallihanMay 27, 2022
USATSI_16793997_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Pro Football Network Ranks Sam Darnold Above Two Others

By Schuyler CallihanMay 27, 2022
USATSI_18169311_168388579_lowres
GM Report

What We Learned from the Panthers Confidential Draft Video

By Schuyler CallihanMay 27, 2022
USATSI_16794004_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

ESPN Power Rankings Show No Love to the Panthers

By Schuyler CallihanMay 26, 2022
USATSI_17385385_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Is Matt Rhule Actually on the Hot Seat Heading into the 2022 Season?

By Schuyler CallihanMay 26, 2022
IMG_9652
GM Report

Projecting Roles for Each Carolina Panthers Rookie

By Schuyler CallihanMay 26, 2022