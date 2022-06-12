Robbie Anderson is Considering Retirement?

Robbie Anderson was a no-show for the Panthers' OTAs, marking the second straight year that he has skipped the voluntary workout period. Skipping it last year wasn't seen as big of a deal considering Joe Brady was still with the team, meaning the same offense would be used in 2021. With Ben McAdoo now in as the new offensive coordinator, it was a bit odd to see that Anderson didn't want to participate in OTAs this year so that he could learn the playbook along with the rest of the receivers.

Well, on Friday, Anderson posted an eyebrow-raising tweet about possibly retiring. The tweet has since been deleted, but a screenshot of it can be seen below.

Anderson had a bit of a down year in 2022 after signing a two-year, $29.5 million contract extension following a breakout season in 2021 in which he caught 95 balls for 1,096 yards.

Over the last decade or so, we've seen a number of players retire from the NFL fairly early. Some just want to spend time with their families, others are concerned about health, and there are a few that just don't have the passion for it as they once did. It's hard to tell why Anderson is contemplating retirement, but if the 29-year-old receiver doesn't show up for mandatory minicamp this week, it could signify the end of his career.

