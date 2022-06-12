Skip to main content

Robbie Anderson is Considering Retirement?

Well, this would certainly change the dynamic of the receivers room.

Robbie Anderson was a no-show for the Panthers' OTAs, marking the second straight year that he has skipped the voluntary workout period. Skipping it last year wasn't seen as big of a deal considering Joe Brady was still with the team, meaning the same offense would be used in 2021. With Ben McAdoo now in as the new offensive coordinator, it was a bit odd to see that Anderson didn't want to participate in OTAs this year so that he could learn the playbook along with the rest of the receivers. 

Well, on Friday, Anderson posted an eyebrow-raising tweet about possibly retiring. The tweet has since been deleted, but a screenshot of it can be seen below. 

Screen Shot 2022-06-12 at 10.57.49 AM

Anderson had a bit of a down year in 2022 after signing a two-year, $29.5 million contract extension following a breakout season in 2021 in which he caught 95 balls for 1,096 yards.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Over the last decade or so, we've seen a number of players retire from the NFL fairly early. Some just want to spend time with their families, others are concerned about health, and there are a few that just don't have the passion for it as they once did. It's hard to tell why Anderson is contemplating retirement, but if the 29-year-old receiver doesn't show up for mandatory minicamp this week, it could signify the end of his career.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_18497747_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers Go QB in ESPN's Way-Too-Early 2023 NFL Mock Draft

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
USATSI_18497775_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Way-Too-Early Projection of the Panthers 53-Man Roster

By Schuyler CallihanJun 11, 2022
USATSI_17477810_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

All 53: RB D'Onta Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler CallihanJun 11, 2022
USATSI_16638533_168388579_lowres (2)
GM Report

"Big Birdie" is Finding His Way Despite Positional Uncertainty Heading Into 2022

By Schuyler CallihanJun 10, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-06-10T103152.978
GM Report

Phil Snow's Plan for Replacing Haason Reddick's Productivity

By Schuyler CallihanJun 10, 2022
USATSI_18497777_168388579_lowres
GM Report

All 53: RB Christian McCaffrey Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler CallihanJun 10, 2022
USATSI_17424966_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

What to Expect from Terrace Marshall Jr. in Year Two

By Schuyler CallihanJun 9, 2022
USATSI_18497779_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Where the Panthers Sit in Peter King's NFL Power Rankings

By Schuyler CallihanJun 9, 2022