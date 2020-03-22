Robby Anderson Showing Interest in Panthers?

Despite the recent free agency signings by the Carolina Panthers, the team still needs to find ways to build more depth at the wide receiver position.

This past week, the Panthers agreed to terms with receivers Seth Roberts, Keith Kirkwood and Pharoh Cooper. Each of these guys bring something to the table, but none are going to be very reliable targets in the passing game. Roberts has drop issues, Kirkwood is young and unpolished, and Cooper is more of a return specialist than being a true threat at receiver.

One guy Carolina may target this offseason is New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson. Anderson is an unrestricted free agent and is receiving interest from several teams, including division rival Tampa Bay. Although the Panthers are in the beginning stages of a rebuild, Carolina could pursue Anderson due to his familiarity with first-year head coach Matt Rhule. Anderson played for Rhule at Temple from 2013-2015 and totaled 114 receptions for 1,730 yards and 16 touchdowns during his time as an Owl.

When asked about potentially landing in Charlotte with the Carolina Panthers, Anderson said, "That wouldn't be a bad option."

Now, that's obviously a rather vague response and it doesn't give much of an indication of how interested he is, but it doesn't seem like he's counting it out.

The biggest question is, does it even make sense for the Panthers to make a pitch for him? According to multiple reports, Anderson is looking for a deal in the neighborhood of $10-14 million per year. If that's the case, you might as well count the Panthers out. Judging by the team's moves early in free agency, they're going with cheap rentals instead of investing into reliable veterans. This isn't a knock on the front office not wanting to compete, they are just simply financially limited.

Although Anderson would certainly give the Panthers a No. 1 option in the passing game, don't expect it to come to fruition.

