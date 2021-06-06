Roundtable: Who is Most Likely to Have a Breakout Season in 2021?

Last year, Robby Anderson and Jeremy Chinn had monster seasons out of nowhere. Anderson had proven to be a solid NFL receiver but before coming to Carolina, he was mainly just a home run threat. He changed that narrative rather quickly and went over 1,000 yards receiving. As for Chinn, well, everyone knew the talent was there but very few expected him to impact the game as early as he did in his rookie year.

In this week's Panthers Roundtable, our staff discusses who could be this year's breakout player for the Panthers.

Schuyler Callihan: QB Sam Darnold

This one is too easy for me. Everything is set up for Sam Darnold as he walks into an almost perfect situation. He has Christian McCaffrey in the backfield, DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, and Terrace Marshall at receivers, Dan Arnold at tight end, and an exciting young defense to help him win ballgames. Since Darnold entered the league, we haven't really seen him click on all cylinders. He's had some flashes here and there but for the most part, he played with hesitation and a severe lack of confidence. Now that he is in Carolina, the attitude has seemed to have changed and the confidence is at an all-time high. He might not throw for 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns but he should be much improved in all facets of his game.

Josh Altorfer: WR Terrace Marshall

I’m fully expecting Terrace Marshall Jr. to burst onto the scene. We witnessed last year that rookie wideouts can step in right away and have massive success. Marshall’s former LSU teammate, Justin Jefferson, had arguably the best first season as a WR in NFL history with the Vikings. Reuniting with offensive coordinator Joe Brady will help speed up the difficult learning curve for the rookie. The Panthers produced three 1,000-plus yard receivers a year ago with Teddy Bridgewater so I’m not sure why they can’t replicate that this season with upgraded quarterback play.

Jeff Haseley: WR Terrace Marshall

Terrace Marshall was buried at LSU behind Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase, however, he too has a strong profile that rivals his former teammates. He was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and he has the preferred size-speed combination for success in the NFL at 6'2, 205 pounds with 4.38 speed. In his last 19 games at LSU, he totaled 23 touchdowns. Like his Carolina teammates, Marshall brings athleticism and speed to the Panthers' shallow-cross, horizontal attacking offense. What could set him apart is his ability to score touchdowns. He has an injury history (foot/ankle) in college which will be monitored. The uncertainty of his full health likely was the reason he fell into the mid-second round of the NFL Draft. He has first-round talent and ability despite the draft fall. If he can overcome injury concerns, he could be a force as early as this season.

