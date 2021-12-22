Sam Darnold is Expected to Play Sunday vs Tampa Bay

The Carolina Panthers are set to play their final home game of the 2021 season on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and it could also be Cam Newton's final home game as a Carolina Panther.

Newton's contract expires at the end of the season and the 32-year-old quarterback doesn't appear to be in the team's plans moving forward as the starter. However, the team does have Sam Darnold on the payroll next year and will be due $18 million. Shortly after trading for Darnold, the Panthers picked up the 5th-year option on his rookie contract. The move was questionable at the time considering he hadn't taken a single snap for the organization and after a very rough year, the Panthers are in a bit of a tough spot when it comes to handling his future. With that said, they would like to get another look at him down the final stretch of the season so they have an idea of what they would like to do with him.

Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Wednesday afternoon that Newton will start against Tampa Bay but that Sam Darnold will play.

“Sam [Darnold] had an MRI and CT scan yesterday and was cleared for contact. Cam will start the game and have a major role but Sam will play at some point," Rhule said. "I think my job is to do what's best for the franchise. No decisions that we make are easy. They're not always easy or popular and I think our players

Carolina and Tampa Bay is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. EST.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.