    December 31, 2021
    Sam Mills Named a Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

    Is this the year Sam Mills gets the call from Canton?
    Back in September, the Pro Football Hall of Fame named 130 nominees for the 2021 Hall of Fame class. That list was dwindled down to just 26 semifinalists in November and now, the list has been trimmed once again to the final 15 finalists. 

    Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Sam Mills has been named a finalist for a third consecutive year.

    Prior to landing with the Panthers, Mills spent the first nine years of his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints before coming to Carolina in 1995. In three seasons with the Panthers, Mills totaled 331 tackles, 10 sacks, six fumble recoveries, six forced fumbles, and seven interceptions.

    The 2022 Hall of Fame class will be unveiled on February 12th during the NFL Honors show the night before the Super Bowl.

    The other 14 finalists can be seen below:

    Jared Allen, DE – 2004-2007 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-2015 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers

    Willie Anderson, OT -- 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens

    Ronde Barber, DB – 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Tony Boselli, T -- 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2002 Houston Texans (injured reserve)

    LeRoy Butler, S -- 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers

    Devin Hester, PR/KR/WR -- 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-2015 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens, 2016 Seattle Seahawks

    Torry Holt, WR -- 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars

    Andre Johnson, WR -- 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans

    Sam Mills, LB -- 1986-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-97 Carolina Panthers

    Richard Seymour, DE/DT -- 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders

    Zach Thomas, LB -- 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys

    DeMarcus Ware, LB -- 2005-2013 Dallas Cowboys, 2014-2016 Denver Broncos

    Reggie Wayne, WR -- 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts

    Patrick Willis, LB -- 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers

    Bryant Young, DE/DT -- 1994-2007 San Francisco 49ers

