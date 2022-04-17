Schuyler Callihan's 1st Round 2022 NFL Mock Draft 4.17

Predictions for all 32 picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars - EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Unless the Jags trade out of the spot, there's no other choice here except for Aidan Hutchinson. The o-line is in pretty good shape, particularly at tackle and they are in dire need of a pass rusher.

2. Detroit Lions - QB Malik Willis, Liberty

In terms of value, this might be a bit too early but it works out great for a team that doesn't have to throw him in to the fire right away, it's worth. shot.

3. Houston Texans - EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

For the Texans they just need to take the best player available. Some may believe that would be Evan Neal or Ickey Ekwonu but they are just fine at left tackle.

4. New York Jets - OT Evan Neal, Alabama

More protection for Zach Wilson is a must. I can't believe I'm saying this but the Jets are quietly building in the right direction. Taking Neal ramps up things even more.

5. New York Giants - OT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

The Giants will have their pick of Ekwonu or Charles Cross which will have them elated. Andrew Thomas might end up being the left tackle of the future and if so, Ekwonu goes to left guard which is where I think they need him most anyway.

6. Carolina Panthers - OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

With Willis off the board, I think the Panthers will take the best pass protector in the class over Kenny Pickett. Solidify the offensive line and figure out the quarterback spot next year.

7. New York Giants - EDGE Travon Walker, Georgia

After going with Ekwonu two picks earlier, I have the Giants sticking in the trenches but on the defensive side. Walker is soaring up draft boards and makes a ton of sense here.

8. Atlanta Falcons - WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

The Falcons could go edge, corner, or even quarterback here. Once again, I think you'll see a team content passing on a QB in this draft. With Ridley's future up in the air, the Falcons could use another big play receiver to go along with Kyle Pitts.

9. Seattle Seahawks - EDGE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

I fully expect the Seahawks to trade back if the quarterback of their choice is off the board. Since I'm not projecting trades here, I'm going with the best edge rusher available.

10. New York Jets - S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Some have Hamilton going earlier in the top ten and it's not hard to see why. He very well may be the most talented player in this draft class. Drafting a safety early just doesn't provide great value. He falls to 10 and the Jets are running to the podium to take him.

11. Washington Commanders - WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Nearly went corner here but instead we're going to surround Carson Wentz with more help at the skill positions. Williams' injury may scare some teams but it doesn't appear to be anything that will keep him out in 2022.

12. Minnesota Vikings - CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

Could have went Stingley here but there are less question marks surrounding Gardner. You know exactly what you are getting in Gardner - a dog. Has No. 1 CB written all over him.

13. Houston Texans - CB Derek Stingley, LSU

Stingley's production fell off after his true freshman season in 2019 and he also suffered a Linsfranc injury. He had a great Pro Day which I think will keep him from falling past this pick.

14. Baltimore Ravens - DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

Baltimore could use some help on the interior defensive line and I'm not sure there's another guy in this draft that has a Baltimore Raven feel to him than Jordan Davis.

15. Philadelphia Eagles - CB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

The Eagles have to strengthen the secondary and I expect them to do that with one of their two first round picks. Gardner and Stingley might be the top two corners in the draft but Booth isn't far off.

16. New Orleans Saints - QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss

17. Los Angeles Chargers - OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

18. Philadelphia Eagles - WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

19. New Orleans Saints - WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers - QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt

21. New England Patriots - LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

22. Green Bay Packers - WR Drake London, USC

23. Arizona Cardinals - OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

24. Dallas Cowboys - S Daxton Hill, Michigan

25. Buffalo Bills - CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

26. Tennessee Titans - OL Zion Johnson, Boston College

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - EDGE Boye Mafe, Minnesota

28. Green Bay Packers - WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

29. Kansas City Chiefs - WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

30. Kansas City Chiefs - LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

31. Cincinnati Bengals - CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA

32. Detroit Lions - EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue

