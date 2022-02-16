Schuyler Callihan's 2022 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Evan Neal, Alabama

You could make the case for a handful of guys here and it would be hard for me to disagree. I assume the Jaguars want to strengthen their protection up front in order to keep Trevor Lawrence healthy. Neal seems like the best fit in Duval.

2. Detroit Lions: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Personally, I wouldn't draft Hutchinson this high because there are too many question marks. He's a little too inconsistent and isn't the athlete some of these other pass rushers are. For some reason, I think the Lions keep the Michigan kid in-state.

3. Houston Texans: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Arguably the most talented player in the class, Thibodeaux slips to three and ends up in Houston. They need to bolster both sides of the trenches to get this rebuild going. Thibodeaux would be a good start.

4. New York Jets: OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State

Ekwonu is a polished tackle that has some position flexibility. He's very powerful and sound in his technique. If Mekhi Becton works out at left tackle, Ekwonu could either flip to right tackle or kick inside to guard. This would give the Jets one of the better young offensive lines in the league.

5. New York Giants: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Cross is an elite pass protector but there are a lot of question marks about his run blocking ability due to playing in Mike Leach's air raid system. I don't see it being too much of a concern for the Giants to pass on him here.

6. Carolina Panthers: QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt

Small hands? Who cares. The Panthers desperately need to find an answer at quarterback. Carolina made the mistake of passing up on Rashawn Slater a year ago because he had shorter arms. I doubt they'll value the measurements that much this time around, albeit at a different position.

7. New York Giants: EDGE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

Johnson has been one of the biggest draft risers over the past couple of weeks after putting on a show at the Reese's Senior Bowl. Taking him at No. 7 may have seemed a tad high a month ago, but not as much now.

8. Atlanta Falcons: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Atlanta still needs to find the successor to Matt Ryan, but this isn't the year to do it. He's still under contract for two more seasons, so it makes no sense to draft a quarterback now. I could actually see Hamilton going as high as No. 3 because he is THAT good. Unfortunately, safeties just aren't as valued that high in the draft.

9. Denver Broncos: QB Malik Willis, Liberty

The Drew Lock experiment is over. I never liked the pick the moment they made it, but hey, I've been wrong before. I could see Teddy Bridgewater coming back to mentor the rookie until he's ready to take it over. Willis has a boatload of potential but is going to be a work in progress.

10. New York Jets: CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

The Jets will be very happy if they can grab Ekwonu at No. 4 and still have their choice between McDuffie, Ahmad Gardner, Derek Stingley, and Andrew Booth at corner with this pick. I almost went with Booth but McDuffie just feels like the pick.

11. Washington Commanders: QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss

I don't know if Washington fans will be thrilled with Matt Corral just like their new team name, but at some point, the Commanders have to take a swing at a quarterback in the draft. Taylor Heinicke could serve as a bridge to Corral.

12. Minnesota Vikings: CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

"Sauce" to the Vikings makes a lot of sense. Patrick Peterson isn't getting any younger and Cameron Dantzler isn't going to shutdown one side of the field. From what I've seen, he's hands down the best man cover corner in the draft.

13. Cleveland Browns: DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

The Browns have a scary pass rushing duo of Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. Now, they need to focus on building up the interior of that d-line. Jordan Davis is a no-brainer here.

14. Baltimore Ravens: EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan

I could see the Ravens taking an interior lineman here but to win the AFC North, they're going to need to build an elite defensive front to get after Joe Burrow. Ojabo is super athletic but does need to refine some of his technique.

15. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Derek Stingley, LSU

In the first of back-to-back picks I have Philly landing what was presumed to be the best corner in the class prior to 2021. Stingley has played in just 10 games over the past two seasons, so that is a concern. When healthy, he can be dominant.

16. Philadelphia Eagles: OL Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Jason Kelce, 34, is under contract through the 2022 season. The Eagles need to find a replacement for him and I can't think of a better one than Linderbaum. I know they drafted Landon Dickerson a year ago to be that guy but he moved over to guard and seems to be a good fit there.

17. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

The Chargers got their left tackle of the future in last year's draft with Rashawn Slater. Now, they get their right tackle, Trevor Penning. He played on the left side at UNI but transitioning to the right shouldn't be much of an issue. Tough, physical, nasty dude that will help keep Justin Herbert's jersey clean.

18. New Orleans Saints: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

New Orleans may flirt with the idea of taking a quarterback or speedy receiver, but I don't think they need either, in my opinion. Jameis Winston was 5-2 as the team's starter this year and they've already got a lot of little guys that do damage after the catch. Burks gives them a big threat to throw it up to which will help if Michael Thomas isn't healthy again.

19. Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE Travon Walker, Georgia

Derek Barnett has been okay and Brandon Graham is now 33 years old. The Eagles need another body to go get after the quarterback and be a disrupter in the running game.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

The Steelers offensive line was a mess in 2021. I see them addressing the QB position in free agency, so building the line back up seems to be the most ideal thing to do here.

21. New England Patriots: LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

Lloyd is a long, athletic linebacker that could be a perfect fit for this Patriots defense. I usually don't hand out major praise toward a player but Lloyd will be an All-Pro in this league. Very good instincts, sure tackler, and tremendous knowledge of the game.

22. Las Vegas Raiders: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

With Henry Ruggs III now out of the picture, the Raiders need another receiver to go alongside Hunter Renfrow. Garrett Wilson is the second receiver off of the board and gives Derek Carr another reliable weapon to throw to.

23. Arizona Cardinals: CB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

Quick hips, sure tackler, and elite feet is the makeup for Andrew Booth Jr. They'll need another legit corner to pair up with Byron Murphy Jr. in order to slow down the loaded division of receivers.

24. Dallas Cowboys: S Daxton Hill, Michigan

There's no reason to address the offense in the first round, so I've got the Cowboys taking a safety here in the back half of the first round to continue to rebuild that defense.

25. Buffalo Bills: EDGE Logan Hall, Houston

Hall is trending up and has moved from a day two pick to a potential late first round. Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison are aging veterans and it's not looking like A.J. Epenesa will fill in as a starter anytime soon.

26. Tennessee Titans: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Dean is my LB1 in the 2022 draft class although I have Devin Lloyd going before him. He is a little undersized but that won't scare off Tennessee who drafted David Long Jr. (5'11", 225 lbs) out of West Virginia a few years ago.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

I'm not hearing Tampa will take a quarterback in the draft. Everything I've been told is that they plan on addressing that via trade and maybe free agency. With Antonio Brown no longer with the team and Chris Godwin becoming a free agent, the Bucs need another playmaker on the perimeter.

28. Green Bay Packers: EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Karlaftis isn't much of a pass rusher but that is something that can be developed. As good as he is at stopping the run, he could be used as 3-tech in Green Bay's defensive scheme.

29. Miami Dolphins: EDGE Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

Versatile edge rusher that offers position flexibility that could be used as a rotational piece early in his career. This is a low risk pick for the Dolphins.

30. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Drake London, USC

Injuries are a major concern here with London. That said, if he can stay healthy, this would be a steal of a pick this late in the first round. He's very reliable and can make tough, contested catches.

31. Cincinnati Bengals: OL Zion Johnson, Boston College

If the Bengals aren't careful, they could put Joe Burrow's career in danger. He suffered yet another leg injury in the Super Bowl but fortunately, it won't require surgery. The interior the Bengals o-line allowed a ton of leakage in the playoffs. Zion Johnson could be a quick fix.

32. Detroit Lions: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

I went back and forth between Olave and corner Roger McCreary. It's hard for me to believe that McCreary falls to the second round but that's just how my board fell. Drafting Olave will give the Lions a young, explosive duo of receivers to build around.

