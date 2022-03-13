Schuyler Callihan's Carolina Panthers 2022 7-Round Mock Draft 4.0

Each Sunday, I'll be releasing a new Carolina Panthers seven-round mock draft. From now up until the first Sunday of April, I will not be projecting any trades.

RD 1, Pick 6: OT Charles Cross (Mississippi State) Until Deshaun Watson is officially traded, we're going to act as if the Panthers will still have this pick next month. Last week, I went a different route with Trevor Penning, but this week, I'm back on Charles Cross being the selection. Penning is a very strong-looking prospect, but I don't think they would be willing to take him that early. Cross, on the other hand, is the best pass protector in the class. RD 4, Pick 106: OL Cole Strange (Chattanooga) An interior lineman that can play multiple spots, including center. He had a really good week at the NFL Combine and potentially cemented himself as a late third-round selection. He does need to bulk up a little bit to play guard at the next level, but with some time, he could end up being a decent starter in the league. If he slips to the fourth, I think the Panthers would be all over him. RD 5, Pick 143: LB Terrel Bernard (Baylor) I love Terrel Bernard's athleticism and ability to make plays in the run game. No, I don't think Rhule would draft him solely because he's from Baylor, however, he does have familiarity with Phil Snow and understands how to play in his style of defense. Bernard will be a key reserve for the first couple of years in his NFL career, but could turn into a starter over time. RD 5, Pick 148: EDGE Isaiah Thomas (Oklahoma) After being buried on the depth chart for the first two years of his career, Isaiah Thomas finished his collegiate career in style racking up 69 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks in his final two seasons in Norman. Whether Brian Burns is included in a potential trade for Deshaun Watson or not, I would expect Carolina to add to its depth on the edge. RD 6, Pick 197: S Nick Grant (Virginia) Grant played corner at Virginia, but I think a lot of teams see him playing safety at the next level. He's a sure tackler in space, moves sideline to sideline fluently, and can play the ball really well in the air. Adding depth in the back end of the defense in the back end of the draft makes a lot of sense for the Panthers. RD 7, Pick 244: WR Erik Ezukanma (Texas Tech) The Panthers need another big body receiver. Terrace Marshall Jr. has the length but not necessarily the frame that Ezukanma presents at 6'3", 220 lbs. Ezukanma made some ridiculously tough catches during his career at Texas Tech and having coached in the Big 12, Matt Rhule is well aware of that. He's not going to rack up the yardage after catch but he can beat you vertically consistently. A nice possession receiver in the seventh seems like a nice pickup.

