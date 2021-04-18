Schuyler Callihan's Carolina Panthers Seven-Round Mock Draft 10.0

Each Sunday, I'll be releasing a new Carolina Panthers seven-round mock draft.

Projected Trade: CAR sends No. 8 pick to NE for No. 15 pick, 2021 2nd round pick (No. 46), 2022 1st round pick

Round 1, Pick 15: CB Caleb Farley (Virginia Tech)

I have a strong feeling that either Trey Lance, Justin Fields, or maybe both are still going to be available at No. 8. With Carolina trading for Sam Darnold, it makes sense for them to trade out of that pick if two of the top offensive linemen are both off the board or they get overwhelmed with an offer. Corner is another spot that the Panthers need to look at improving which is why I have them taking Caleb Farley at No. 15 via New England. The Patriots are not known to be aggressors in the draft or in free agency but we've already seen that this year appears to be a different approach. They trade up to get their future QB, while Carolina adds picks and still fills a need by selecting Farley.

Round 2, Pick 39: OT Dillon Radunz (North Dakota State)

To help rebuild the offensive line, Radunz seems like the perfect fit. He's a tough, blue-collar type of guy which is exactly what Matt Rhule and his coaching staff are looking for. By tagging Taylor Moton and drafting Radunz, the Panthers are on the right track to fixing things up front.

Round 2, Pick 46: TE Pat Freiermuth (Penn State)

Pat Freiermuth of Penn State has the exact makeup of what a tight end should look like in Matt Rhule's offense. He's a tough, physical tight end that seeks contact which makes him arguably the best blocking tight end in this draft. As good of a blocker he is, don't overlook his ability to be a threat over the middle of the field and in the red zone.

Round 3, Pick 73: OL Quinn Meinerz (Wisconsin-Whitewater)

Meinerz is rapidly becoming one of the top offensive linemen in this year's draft. He mainly lined up at left guard during his college career but also took reps at center at the Reese's Senior Bowl and looked pretty smooth doing it. He's got a ton of strength and does a really good job of creating holes up front in the run games. Pass protection is not bad by any stretch of the imagination but is an area where he can improve. Scouts are falling in love with this guy and when you turn on the tape, it's not hard to see why.

Round 4, Pick 113: DL Osa Odighizuwa (UCLA)

There are very few prospects in this draft class that can affect the pocket better than Osa Odighizuwa. In his four seasons at UCLA, Odighizuwa registered 27.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. Those may not seem like great numbers over four years but he did several things that disrupted a big play from happening that won't show up on a stat sheet. Odighizuwa appears to be a third-rounder but I wouldn't be all that shocked to see him slip to the fourth round. He's more of a specialist than an every-down player at the next level and I'm not so sure that many teams will want to draft that caliber of a player in the third round.

Round 5, Pick 151: WR Dazz Newsome (North Carolina)

With the addition of David Moore, the Panthers aren't going to be pressured to add a receiver early in the draft but if the opportunity comes, don't be surprised to see them take one if it's a guy they like - even in the first round. I've got them addressing other needs early in the draft and selecting North Carolina's Dazz Newsome. He brings a vertical threat to the offense which fits Joe Brady's style but can also do damage in traffic over the middle as well. Give him a couple of years to learn the ropes of the offense and he can be a quality No. 2/No. 3 wide receiver.

Round 6, Pick 192: S Darrick Forrest (Cincinnati)

After a very strong Pro Day, Forrest is seeing his draft stock rise dramatically. He's a strong open-field tackler and can even play down in the box if needed. In 2019, Forrest racked up 106 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and three interceptions. The Panthers need a replacement for Tre Boston and although I'm uncertain of his immediate impact, I do believe Forrest can develop into a quality starter toward the back end of his rookie contract.

Round 6, Pick 220: RB Elijah Mitchell (Louisiana)

It appears like the consensus is that Mitchell is going to be a 6th, maybe 7th round guy but I'm not sure why. He's an explosive back that can muscle through defenders for extra yardage and can catch the ball out of the backfield. He rushed for 1,147 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2019 and ran for 878 yards and eight touchdowns in four fewer games this year. The value of Mitchell going this late reminds me a lot of James Robinson who actually went undrafted but had a stellar rookie year for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

