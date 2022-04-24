Schuyler Callihan's Final Full 1st Round Mock Draft - Trades Included

Predictions for all 32 picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars - EDGE Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan)

The Jags are more than likely going to take a pass rusher first overall and it only makes sense to take the guy with the least amount of question marks which is Hutchinson.

2. Detroit Lions - EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon)

For the second consecutive year, Dan Campbell takes a guy in the trenches out of Oregon. Last year it was offensive tackle Penei Sewell, this year it's Kayvon Thibodeaux. "Thibs" will give the Lions a tone setter on the edge, something they've lacked for quite some time.

3. Houston Texans - CB Ahmad Gardner (Cincinnati)

Could have went several different ways here including offensive line, but Sauce Gardner's potential is too much for the Texans to pass up on. They have another pick in the first round, so I don't think they'll mind rolling the dice with Gardner at three.

4. New York Jets - WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)

My first true surprise. No, receiver isn't the biggest need for this team but they could use a big-time receiver that has the tools to be a No. 1 guy. Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and Garrett Wilson is one hell of a receiving corps for Zach Wilson to work with.

5. New York Giants - OT Evan Neal (Alabama)

Running to the podium, the Giants will happily upgrade its offensive line with Evan Neal. Andrew Thomas seems to have figured things out at left tackle, meaning Neal will go start on the right side, where he played in 2020.

6. Carolina Panthers - OL Ikem Ekwonu (North Carolina State)

Projecting this pick is like trying to throw darts on a board blindfolded. No one has any idea what the Panthers are going to do. I do think they will heavily consider taking Malik Willis and potentially trading back, but with Ekwonu still on the board it makes the most sense to stay put and take him.

7. Seattle Seahawks (mock trade w/NYG) - QB Malik Willis (Liberty)

SEA gets No. 7

NYG gets No. 9, No. 40

After the Panthers pass on a quarterback, the Seahawks jump ahead of Atlanta who will be eyeing a signal-caller themselves. They move up two spots and get the QB with the most upside.

8. Atlanta Falcons - EDGE Travon Walker (Georgia)

Despite missing out on Willis, I believe the Falcons are still very happy to see Travon Walker on the board. No, the sack numbers haven't been there but it won't scare off the Falcons from sending in the pick.

9. New York Giants (mock trade w/SEA) - CB Derek Stingley (LSU)

NYG gets No. 9, No. 40

SEA gets No. 7

After trading back, the Giants still fill their need of a corner with Derek Stingley. With James Bradberry likely on the way out, New York has to address the need through the draft.

10. New York Jets - S Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame)

Many around the league believe that Hamilton might be the most talented player in the draft. The sole fact that he's a safety is the reason why he drops to ten. Safeties just aren't valued as high in the draft as other positions.

11. New Orleans Saints (mock trade w/WAS) - OT Charles Cross (Mississippi State)

NO gets No. 11

WAS gets No. 16, No. 19

The sense is that the Saints will package its two first round picks to move up for a quarterback. That's not how I see it. They were 5-2 with Jameis Winston last year and by losing Terron Armstead in free agency, left tackle is a huge hole. Cross is viewed as the best pass protector in this class.

12. Minnesota Vikings - DL Jordan Davis (Georgia)

Minnesota needs a run stuffer and an athletic one at that. Davis checks both of those boxes and instantly improves the Vikings front seven.

13. Houston Texans - EDGE Jermaine Johnson (Florida State)

Johnson has flown up draft boards over the past couple of months with some mock drafts tabbing him to go top ten. Knowing Lovie Smith, he's going to want to build up that defensive side of the ball first. Great value here with Johnson at 13.

14. Baltimore Ravens - DL Devonte Wyatt (Georgia)

Baltimore's defense is pretty legit across the board except for in the middle up front. You could argue that Devonte Wyatt should be DT1 in this draft over his fellow Georgia teammate, Jordan Davis.

15. Philadelphia Eagles - WR Drake London (USC)

Jalen Hurts may not be the answer long-term, but they're riding with him for the time being. With that said, they need to surround him with better talent on the outside. Drake London catches everything thrown his way and unlike DeVonta Smith, he gives the Eagles a big target to throw it up to downfield and in the red zone.

16. Washington Commanders (mock trade w/NO) - WR Jameson Williams (Alabama)

WAS gets No. 16, No. 19

NO gets No. 11

Williams is likely set to miss a good portion of his rookie season due to a knee injury, however, he could be the most explosive and dynamic receiver in this draft. Pair him up with Terry McLaurin and all of a sudden Washington's got something cookin'.

17. Los Angeles Chargers - OT Trevor Penning (Northern Iowa)

Nearly went with a guard here but I'll stick with my pick of Penning. He's going to take some time to develop as he needs to become more consistent. Has a toughness and mean-streak to him that you want to have in an offensive lineman.

18. Philadelphia Eagles - EDGE Arnold Ebiketie (Penn State)

Ebiketie is mocked from the mid-first round to mid-second round depending on where you look. I feel the Eagles will bank on him being a legit pass rusher and take him here at 18. Immediate impact player that they can't wait around for.

19. Washington Commanders (mock trade w/NO) CB Trent McDuffie (Washington)

WAS gets No. 16, No. 19

NO gets No. 11

Corner is a big need for the Commanders and McDuffie is the best one available. He doesn't have great length but has good technique and does a good job of eliminating the big play.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers - QB Kenny Pickett (Pitt)

If the Steelers can stay put at No. 20 and still snag a quarterback, they will be thrilled. Pittsburgh fans will be even more thrilled that Pickett is on the board - a kid they've watched grow before their own eyes at Pitt. Good situation for Pickett as well considering he won't be thrown into the fire with Mitch Trubisky.

21. New England Patriots - LB Devin Lloyd (Utah)

There may not be a more perfect fit in this mock draft than Devin Lloyd to the Patriots. He is clearly LB1 in this class and fills a major need for this New England defense. Could turn into one of the better linebackers in the league by the end of his rookie contract.

22. Green Bay Packers - WR Treylon Burks (Arkansas)

Okay, maybe I lied. Treylon Burks to Green Bay may be the most perfect pairing in this mock. After losing Davante Adams, the Packers need to go get a special athlete at receiver. Burks is exactly that.

23. Arizona Cardinals - WR Chris Olave (Ohio State)

Arizona could go corner here but as far as value is concerned, it doesn't make much sense to take one here. Instead, they get a speedster that fits nicely as a No. 2 to DeAndre Hopkins, replacing Christian Kirk.

24. Kansas City Chiefs (mock trade with DAL) - WR Skyy Moore (Western Michigan)

KC gets No. 24

DAL gets No. 29, No. 62, future 5th

With receivers starting to fly off the board, the Chiefs aren't going to be willing to wait around until their pick at 29. Moore isn't Tyreek Hill but he does have the playmaking ability to be a very good receiver in this offense.

25. Buffalo Bills - OL Kenyon Green (Texas A&M)

The Bills don't really have any glaring needs. The only spot I could see them attacking here in the first round is the interior offensive line. With Kenyon Green, they get the best pure guard in the draft at 25. Not bad.

26. Tennessee Titans - QB Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati)

Ryan Tannehill isn't getting any younger and Tennessee doesn't seem sold on him being "the guy" for much longer. It's time to start the succession plan and for them, Ridder makes a ton of sense. Very mature, experienced quarterback that knows how to win. For a team that isn't short on talent across the board, this isn't that much of a risk.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - OL Zion Johnson (Boston College)

I don't see Aaron Stinnie being the Bucs' top option to replace Ali Marpet who retired this offseason. Johnson, at minimum, adds competition to the left guard spot.

28. Green Bay Packers - EDGE Boye Mafe (Minnesota)

Nearly double dipped on receiver here but went with Mafe instead. Sure, Karlaftis, Ojabo, and maybe another may be considered a better EDGE prospect than Mafe, I just don't see it. Not to mention, he's a cold weather guy, for what it's worth.

29. Dallas Cowboys (mock trade with KC) - EDGE George Karlaftis (Purdue)

DAL gets No. 29, No. 62, future 5th

KC gets No. 24

The Cowboys trade back and still land a very talented pass rusher to go opposite of DeMarcus Lawrence.

30. Atlanta Falcons (mock trade with KC) - QB Matt Corral (Ole Miss)

ATL gets No. 30

KC gets: No. 43, No. 114, No. 190

After getting jumped by Seattle for Malik Willis, Atlanta makes a move to get ahead of Detroit who could be eyeing up a QB at 32. Is Matt Corral a franchise quarterback? Maybe, maybe not. This is a low risk, high reward pick given that they were still able to draft Travon Walker earlier in the round.

31. Cincinnati Bengals - CB Andrew Booth Jr. (Clemson)

The Bengals need a corner bad. In my last mock, I went with Tariq Woolen but it worked out to where Booth was still available this time around.

32. Detroit Lions - S Daxton Hill (Michigan)

The Lions could stand to boost its secondary and I would expect them to do so if they decide to make this pick and not trade back.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.