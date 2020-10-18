SI.com
AllPanthers
Score Predictions for Carolina Panthers vs Chicago Bears

Schuyler Callihan

Schuyler Callihan: Panthers 23, Bears 21

I have a feeling this is going to be a sloppy game for both teams. This should be a low scoring game in which both defenses will play extremely well. With that said, I see both offenses shooting themselves in the foot with bad turnovers and an inability to convert 3rd downs, especially in the red zone. Carolina wins their fourth straight by milking the final five minutes or so on the clock and receives a game winner from kicker Joey Slye.

Bill Riccette: Panthers 24, Bears 20

I think this is going to be a pretty close game with both defenses looking very solid at times. If Carolina can establish the run again and find a way to clean up their run defense, that will go a long way toward a win. If they can rattle Nick Foles, Carolina can come away with an interception or two and they’ve shown great ability to take advantage of the turnovers they have created so far this season.

Jason Hewitt: Panthers 24, Bears 17

Their offensive line will be tested because of Khalil Mack, but if they find a way to slow him down, explosive plays will be made. While the Panthers defense may not be the best, it has been playing well as of late. They will have to find a way to prevent David Montgomery from running wild and allowing Allen Robinson to beat them downfield. If they can neutralize these weapons enough, then the Panthers should come into week 7 with a 4-2 record.

Josh Altorfer: Panthers 24, Bears 20

The key in this game will be for Carolina to get out to an early lead. The Bears are not built to play from behind. I expect Joe Brady to keep this offense rolling early on and dominate the time of possession to bail out the defense that is dealing with a few key injuries.

