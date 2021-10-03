Score Predictions for Panthers at Cowboys

Schuyler Callihan: Cowboys 20, Panthers 17

This has the makings of a really good football game. The Panthers' defense ranks atop the league in most statistical categories while the Cowboys have a top five offense. On the flip side, both the Panthers' offense and Cowboys' defense have question marks of their own. Although I see Dallas clawing their way to victory, this game will show the rest of the country that the Panthers are a team that should be taken seriously. Not having Christian McCaffrey hurt the Panthers a year ago and it'll show once again on Sunday in Dallas. I'll take the Cowboys winning on a late touchdown.

Josh Altorfer: Cowboys 27, Panthers 20

It sure would have been fun to watch Panthers first-round pick CB Jaycee Horn line up against Cowboys WRs Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. Horn landing on injured reserve could not have come at a worse time for Carolina. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott should be able to find some open windows down the field. The matchup to watch in this one will be the Dallas offensive line against the Carolina defensive line. If the Panthers can create a consistent pass rush, then they might have an opportunity to pull off the upset. As it stands now, I believe the Cowboys have too much fire power on offense and they come away with a hard-fought victory at home.

Matt Alquiza: Cowboys 28, Panthers 20

The Panthers are high stepping into Dallas with an undefeated record, but they’ll end their Texas two step with Houston and Dallas at 3-1. The Dallas offense will be the first real test for the Panthers, and the Cowboys will prove to be too much. Darnold and the offense will play well, but they’ll come up just short and the Cowboys will make enough plays on both sides of the ball to take home the win.

Jeff Haseley: Panthers 20, Cowboys 10

Just to give an idea of how well the Panthers defense is playing, 22% of all opponents' plays have been either a sack or a punt. One of the biggest reasons for their success so far has been their relentless pressure and blitzing nature. They lead the league in sacks (14), pressures (46), pressure percentage (44%), and are third in blitz percentage (37.5%). Teams have only converted 7 third downs in three games. Carolina has not allowed more than 50 yards rushing in any game and 207 yards passing is the most they have allowed. Dallas has one of the better offenses in the league but this is not going to be an easy walk in the park for them. On the opposite side of the ball, Dallas has allowed over 300 yards passing in each game and has struggled to keep teams at bay. The offensive line will be tested and the ground game must prevail to consistently move the ball and sustain drives. Carolina needs touchdowns, not field goals in the red zone. If they do that, they have an excellent chance to win this game. Carolina stays hot and they make a statement in Dallas, winning 20-10.

