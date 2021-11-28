Score Predictions for Panthers at Dolphins

Schuyler Callihan: Panthers 20, Dolphins 17

Get ready for another low-scoring affair on Sunday afternoon, The Miami Dolphins have had a tough time running the football all year averaging just 77.1 yards on the ground per game. When Carolina allows over 100 yards rushing, they're 0-6. I would be surprised to see the Dolphins eclipse the century mark today. On the other side of the ball, Miami is going to send the house early and often. A few weeks back, they zero blitzed 31 times against the Ravens. Carolina's o-line has been better lately but they will struggle being pressured that often. The Panthers win a close one.

Tyler Ball: Panthers 24, Dolphins 21

This week I’m looking for the Panthers to bring more variety with the offensive play calling, providing Cam Newton with new options for throwing the long ball. Newton seems to have adapted nicely to Rhule’s collegiate play style. He can spread the Dolphins secondary out and find ways to keep them guessing. I also would look for the defense to set the tone of this game, they need to bring consistent pressure and collapse the pocket in all four quarters to win this game, not just the first half. Reddick and Burns should be able to spin and manipulate Miami’s O-line fairly easy, which was ranked by PFF.com as worst in the NFL allowing over 152 pressures this season.

Matt Alquiza: Panthers 31, Dolphins 17

Definitely calling my shot a little bit here, but I think the Panthers' offense is about to explode. They were a couple of fourth down plays away from hanging a solid number on the Football Team last weekend, and I think the breaks will go Carolina’s way this weekend. Cam Newton had another week to learn the playbook and get in the lab with Joe Brady and we’ll see the benefits of that on Sunday afternoon. The defense does enough to slow down Tua and a beat-up Dolphins offense and the Panthers continue their playoff push with a relatively easy win in South Beach.

