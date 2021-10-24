Score Predictions for Panthers at Giants

Schuyler Callihan: Panthers 19, Giants 17

If the Panthers want to keep their playoff hopes alive, they need to come out of this game with a W. Yes, I know it's early in the season but the schedule is only going to continue to get more challenging as we move along. Prior to the start of the season, I talked a lot about this team needing to stack up wins before they get to the last month of the season when they have to run through the gauntlet.

Sam Darnold needs to put together a strong game to get back and track and that doesn't necessarily mean he's got to go for 300 yards. Matt Rhule repeatedly stated this week that they were going to "redefine" who they are and run the football. That said, Darnold has to take care of the football when he does drop back to throw. Points will be at a premium in this one but I've got Carolina by two.

Tyler Ball: Panthers 23, Giants 13

After the three-game slump, I’m expecting changes to the o-line once again in hopes to find the right combination to keep pressure off of Sam Darnold. I think putting Brady Christensen in the mix should help slow down the d-line enough for Darnold to keep his eyes downfield and make smart passes, even if it means throwing the ball away out of bounds. One thing that will be a deciding factor in how close this game will be is will be whether the Panthers' WR core can lower their number of dropped passes. If they can make completions on offense against a weak Giants defense then the points will come. The Panthers need to capitalize on red zone points and not settle for field goals. With the Giants, I think it would be smart to take some risks and gamble on 4th and short rather than punting or settling for minor points. In the past three games, the defenses have been able to crowd the secondary and blitz making it impossible for WRs to get open before Darnold gets pressured.

