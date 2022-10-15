Score Predictions for Panthers at Rams

Schuyler Callihan: Rams 21, Panthers 18

The Panthers are a bit shorthanded at some key spots for this game, including quarterback. That said, I have a hard time believing that the Rams' offense will figure everything out this week. This is an offense that averages 16 points per game and 62 yards on the ground. I actually think the coaching change helps the Panthers as they'll have the mindset of hitting the reset button. LA wins but it will not be as convincing as everyone thinks.

Matt Welch: Rams 31, Panthers 3

The Rams haven’t looked like the Super Bowl champs as of late, but I can’t see anyone in the Panthers' secondary locking down Cooper Kupp, especially with Jeremy Chinn still on IR. On the flip side, with PJ Walker under center and Carolina’s offense struggling mightily, points will be at a premium against this Rams D.

Matt Alquiza: Rams 27, Panthers 10

Seems like this will be a get-right game for the defending champs. No Jaycee Horn or Jeremy Chinn means Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson will have a field day against a depleted secondary, and the offense doesn’t have enough firepower to keep up. While the nation salivates over Josh Allen against Patrick Mahomes in the same time slot, Panther diehards will be watching PJ Walker take on one of the league's elite defenses on the road. Hate to say it, but it won’t be pretty.

Tyler Ball: Rams 26 Panthers 12

Both teams need a get-right game to save some face. With the firing of Head Coach Matt Rhule, the Panthers need to dig deep to make this remotely close against the Super Bowl champs. With Chinn and Horn out, there is not much of a secondary to help contain the Rams' pass game. If the Panthers want to win with their interim HC Steve Wilks, they need to convert on 3rd downs, go for it on 4th and shorts (anything under 3 yards), and not be afraid to let Walker throw the ball deep. With this game, the Panthers should use it to try new plays and spend this game having a “we have nothing to lose attitude.”

