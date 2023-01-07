Score Predictions for Panthers at Saints

Schuyler Callihan: Panthers 27, Saints 24

"Don't allow it to get in the way whatever it may be." That has been one of Steve Wilks' favorite mantras throughout this season as this team has constantly dealt with distractions. This week's distraction? It is the final game of the season with the playoffs out of reach. Do they want to just show up and go through the motions? Or do they want to finish this thing out strong and do something they haven't done since 2017? Sweeping a division opponent. Me, personally, I think Wilks will have this group ready to go and finds a way to lead them to victory.

Ian Black: Panthers 28, Saints 24

As the season comes to a close and playoff hopes have passed, there is still one goal in mind for many in the Panthers locker room: do everything possible to help Steve Wilks retain the head coaching position for next season. These players want Wilks there, and that goes beyond the game being played. Romantic dreams aside, Carolina has a great shot at capping the season off with some good momentum.

Tyler Ball: Saints 24, Panthers 21

It’s been a wild season for the Panthers and after being eliminated last week from the postseason it’s a win-win against the Saints. If the Panthers lose they will get a higher draft pick and if they win they will have the best record since the Matt Rhule era under interim Head Coach Steve Wilks and build momentum for the next season. If the Panthers want to win Sunday to finish off the season for Wilks at 6-6 they are going to need to make big plays in the air and find ways to contain the run game and short passes for chunks of yardage. The Panthers need to manage the clock and ensure they are making plays to take time away from the Saints and not crumble in the second half essentially shooting themselves in the foot. After an upset win against the Eagles last week, expect the Saints to show up ready to make a statement. This one will be one to watch to see the headspace of the team and how they’ll respond to losing the division last week.

Matt Welch: Saints 24, Panthers 14

With nothing to play for at the moment but pride - and potentially a head coach - I see Carolina falling short in the last outcome of the season. It’ll secure a better draft pick, though no one will ever admit to losing a game for a draft pick. But it will also bring a roller coaster season to an end, one I’m sure Panthers players are desperate to forget. After losing out on the playoffs and talk of losing Steve Wilks, I see energy and effort being low here.

