Score Predictions for Panthers at Saints

Schuyler Callihan: Saints 20, Panthers 10

Both of these teams are decimated with a large number of players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That said, the Saints are better conditioned to handle the situation than the Panthers are. Carolina has such a small margin for error and losing guys like Stephon Gilmore (groin) and several others to COVID isn't ideal.

Sure, Sam Darnold had arguably the best game of his short time in Carolina against the Saints earlier this season but that was with four starters out of the lineup for New Orleans along with several other key contributors.

This is a winnable game for Carolina but how many times have we said that this season? Give me the Saints.

Matt Alquiza: Saints 17 Panthers 6

A slow, boring game will take place in the Bayou this weekend and the Panthers will see another tally in the loss column. The Saints have been ravaged by COVID the last couple of weeks, but their short-handed defense still packs enough punch to limit a struggling Panther offense. On the other side of the ball, the Saints will commit to a power running game that the Panthers have no hope at stopping. Teams have realized down the stretch that a Carolina defense built on speed is vulnerable in the trenches, and the likes of Taysom Hill, Alvin Kamara, and Tony Jones Jr. will have a field day in an easy win.

