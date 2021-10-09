Score Predictions for Panthers vs Eagles

Schuyler Callihan: Panthers 24, Eagles 21

This seems like a game should win comfortably but let's be honest, the offense is likely without Christian McCaffrey and the defense is without Shaq Thompson. Two key players on both sides of the ball. This is also the first time the Panthers have had to respond to adversity this season. They lost their first game of the year last week against Dallas and prior to that game, they had yet to even trail at any point through the first three weeks. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will give the Panthers a run for their money but I've got Carolina by a field goal.

Matt Welch: Panthers 24, Eagles 17

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles have almost become a one-dimensional team in recent weeks so Carolina will have to pressure Hurts and slow down the passing game. On offense, I think Sam Darnold continues to thrive and move the ball. He’s got to come out of halftime better than he has the last few games, but that Darnold-DJ Moore connection is hot and he should keep feeding it. The run game will need to be better this week to keep things balanced, and if Christian McCaffrey does indeed end up playing that will help. We need to see more of Chuba Hubbard but if he can tote the rock as he did early on against Dallas, that should be enough to keep the defense honest if CMC is a no-go.

Josh Altorfer: Panthers 27, Eagles 21

The Eagles should not be taken lightly as they enter the matchup with a much-improved offense. QB Jalen Hurts has added a tough dimension to defend with his rushing ability. However, the Panthers' defense should be able to contain him with Brian Burns and Haason Reddick coming off the edge. Philadelphia’s defense ranks bottom ten in the league in points allowed which bodes well for Carolina to stay hot on offense. This game could come down to a big fourth quarter drive.

Jeff Haseley: Panthers 24, Eagles 17

The Panthers should take care of business in this game without key contributors Christian McCaffrey and Shaq Thompson. Defensively, the team needs to return to form and swarm Jalen Hurts with pressure like they showed in the first three games. Pressure leads to rushed decisions, inaccuracy, and mistakes that Carolina must capitalize on. Offensively, Sam Darnold needs to continue doing what he has, targeting the open man and feeding D.J. Moore as his go-to receiver. If Carolina can convert their chances in the red zone and do what they are capable of on defense, they should win this game. A late run by Philadelphia keeps it close. Panthers win 24-17.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.