Score Predictions for Panthers vs Falcons

Schuyler Callihan: Panthers 20, Falcons 16

Another week in the offense should produce better results for Cam Newton and the Panthers. Alongside that, I do believe Jeff Nixon will provide the necessary fresh set of eyes that are needed to get this unit to be productive again.

As long as the Panthers play clean football in terms of eliminating turnovers and penalties, I don't see how they lose this game. The problem is, that's easier said than done especially for this team.

Zane Gonzalez drills one from 50 yards out to extend the lead to four forcing the Falcons to reach the end zone on the final drive. A.J. Bouye will come down with the game-sealing interception on the final play of the game. Okay, all of that probably isn't going to happen but hey, if it does I can say I was right.

Panthers by four.

Jeff Haseley: Panthers 28, Falcons 17

This game could be similar to the earlier 19-13 win, which was also Sam Darnold's last win. The defense played well and held Atlanta to 146 yards passing. No player had over 60 yards rushing or receiving, including Kyle Pitts, who was held to 13 yards. Can Carolina duplicate those numbers? Both teams are trending downward looking for any kind of spark to ignite a flame. For Carolina, Cam Newton gets a chance to rebound off a poor performance at Miami. The outcome may depend on how Newton bounces back. How will the offense look without Joe Brady under the headset? Can Newton rise to the occasion and lead this team with multiple touchdown drives? If so, the chances are high for a victory. I still think the offense can produce and maybe we'll witness an offense that we wished we saw earlier? Carolina wins 28-17.

