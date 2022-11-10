Score Predictions for Panthers vs Falcons

Schuyler Callihan: Falcons 20, Panthers 17

Thursday Night Football inside the Bank should be a lot of fun. The Panthers are wearing their matte black helmets for the first time and with a win, they would be just one game out of first place in the NFC South. Unfortunately, I don't see it happening. I've never been big on P.J. Walker and the game he had against Atlanta a couple of weeks ago was a fluke. What we saw last week vs Cincinnati and what we saw vs Los Angeles is what Walker truly is - a quarterback that is very inconsistent and tries to make too much happen. I'll take the Falcons in a low-scoring affair.

Matt Welch: Falcons 21, Panthers 20

Both of these teams continue to be on the struggle bus and I don’t see it changing for either side. Neither offense has a true identity and I have a feeling they will both struggle to find their footing in prime time. Carolina’s defense will make a few plays, but it won’t be enough. These two teams usually find a way to make it competitive under the lights but this won’t be pretty for either side.

Ian Black Falcons 24, Panthers 19

When these teams met in Week 8, we got the most exciting finish of the NFL season so far. Don’t expect lightning to strike twice though, as these are two struggling teams with a lot of kinks to work out. Marcus Mariota’s mobility was a huge factor in the 2nd half of the previous game and whether or not the Panthers can make him uncomfortable could very well be the deciding factor this time around as well.

Matt Alquiza: Falcons 17, Panthers 13

A rainy and windy night will lead to a low-scoring and sloppy football game. The Panthers are going to look great in their all black uniforms, but the on-field product won’t match the drip. Atlanta did whatever they wanted on offense in the last matchup, and Cincinnati did the same on Sunday. The Panthers’ defense isn’t playing to the standard it did at the beginning of the season and the offense isn’t good enough to make up for it.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.