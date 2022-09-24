Score Predictions for Panthers vs Saints

Schuyler Callihan: Panthers 22, Saints 19

When the opponent scores over 17 points in a game, the Carolina Panthers typically lose the game in the Matt Rhule era. That's an eye-popping, yet concerning stat considering most NFL teams score 20 on their worst days. That trend will go on pause for just one week as I have Carolina winning on a game-winning field goal from Eddy Pineiro as time expires.

Ian Black: Panthers 27, Saints 16

The team who has yet to force a turnover against the team with the most turnovers in the NFL. This Saints team has one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, but are dealing with a QB playing with 4 fractured vertebrae, a running back trying to tough his way through a rib injury, and a beat-up secondary behind Marshon Lattimore. If there ever was a week for the Panthers to build their confidence following an 0-2 start, this conveniently-timed matchup against their division rival fits it. Carolina has to prove they can play a cohesive 60 minutes of football, and this is the chance.

Matt Welch: Saints 24, Panthers 13

This Panthers offense hasn’t shown me anything so far this season. This team keeps finding ways to lose football games. I don’t think it turns around just yet. It doesn’t matter much who the quarterback is going to be for New Orleans, in my opinion. The offense won’t do enough to will itself to a win.

Tyler Ball: Panthers 20, Saints 17

The Saints held their own against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers for most of the game last week, however, there are some signs of a possible win for the Panthers IF they address and capitalize on some weak spots for the Saints. Baker Mayfield has drastically higher completion percentages when he is not being blitzed, which the Saints ranked almost last in the entire league so far this season. This will hopefully allow enough time to get Baker comfortable enough to get the offense into a rhythm and make some big 3rd down competitions. Saints QB Winston was banged up and will likely be slower to throw if he plays. If Rhule doesn’t pull a win out on Sunday in front of Tepper and the home crowd at Bank of America Stadium, I’d be shocked if he remains as the new head coach come Monday morning.

